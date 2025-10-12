Dubai, UAE: Al Ghurair proudly introduces Al Ghurair Collection, the super-prime residential portfolio of Al Ghurair Development, the freehold real estate division of the company. Created to represent the pinnacle of Al Ghurair’s six-decade legacy, the Collection makes its debut with Wedyan, a landmark waterfront residence along Dubai Canal. Designed by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, in his first project in the UAE, Wedyan delivers on Al Ghurair Collection’s commitment to originality and craftsmanship to create something never seen before in Dubai.

Al Ghurair Collection is positioned as the most exclusive expression of Al Ghurair Development, reserved for residences of rare character in sought-after locations. Anchored in Al Ghurair's track record in contributing to the evolution of Dubai, the company has active interests in banking, development, foods and mobility. The Al Ghurair family established the region's first shopping mall and mixed-use concept in 1981, the first private insurance company in 1975 and the first private bank in 1967. The company has also been involved in major infrastructure projects such as Dubai Metro and the façade glazing of Burj Khalifa. To date, Al Ghurair has built and managed more than 20,000 residential and commercial units in Dubai, alongside nearly 1,000 hotel rooms and serviced units.

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development, said: “Al Ghurair Collection marks a new chapter for us. It is a natural evolution of our commitment to the progress of the city. As Dubai has grown into one of the world's most dynamic and successful destinations, and is increasingly drawing sophisticated residents from all over the world, the time felt right to introduce what we feel is the ultimate expression of exceptional living to be found here.

We created Al Ghurair Collection to develop buildings that don't exist elsewhere. Our search for an architect that shares our commitment to originality and obsession with detail led us to Kengo Kuma, a visionary with a truly unique design perspective."

John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said: “The launch of Al Ghurair Collection represents a defining milestone for Dubai’s real estate sector and reflects Al Ghurair’s future-focused strategic vision. We enter this space with the strength of a legacy built over six decades, anchored in trust, innovation, and an uncompromising commitment to quality and excellence.

Al Ghurair Collection will bring a fresh perspective to the market, powered by the integrated capabilities of our diversified business. Our mission is clear: to create visionary projects, build with purpose, and deliver spaces that provide enduring value, financially, socially, and culturally, for generations to come.”

The launch of Wedyan comes as demand for ultra-luxury property in Dubai reaches unprecedented levels. In the first half of 2025, the city recorded AED 431 billion in transactions, a 25% increase year-on-year, with sales of homes above AED 10 million growing more than fourfold in recent years. This market evolution reflects the interest discerning families from around the world have in making Dubai their permanent home.

Design and architecture shaped by nature

Designed by Kengo Kuma and with its name meaning ‘valleys’, Wedyan is envisioned as a future landmark, marking his first project in the UAE. Kuma San, celebrated for cultural works such as the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo and the China Academy of Art's Folk Art Museum, is recognised globally for an approach that harmonises architecture with nature. At Wedyan, he has applied this approach by shaping a façade inspired by the movement of water and sand. Its layered profile and textured exterior, echoes the rhythm of the desert and valleys, creating a building without precedent in the city.

Kengo Kuma said “Wedyan is a dialogue between Japanese aesthetics and the context of Dubai. Our design philosophy is to connect and create a conversation between architecture, nature and people. In this project, our purpose is to bring softness to the design and to create quietness through shadows that cascade and reflect across the façade, terraces and amenity spaces.

Collaborating with Al Ghurair has been exciting. They understand the value of design, and we share a mutual respect that naturally led to a positive harmony in bringing Wedyan to life,” he continued.

Soaring 46 storeys high, Wedyan comprises 149 residences with a mix of three-, four-, and five-bedroom layouts, two full-floor penthouses and a three-storey sky villa. Some of the key features include generous outdoor living spaces purposefully designed to be multifunctional, for maximum comfort and liveability; additional back-of-house kitchen with separate access alongside the main kitchen, perfect for hosting catered dinner parties; and specialised glazing that protects owners' artworks from UV rays. A selection of residences also come with standalone Japanese teahouse-inspired pavilions; easily adapted to suit residents' needs, they could make the perfect setting for morning meditations or serve as a one-of-a-kind recording studio.

Al Ghurair Collection worked with more than 30 specialists to consider every aspect of how to live well, among them, lighting, kitchen, façade and parking consultants. The landscaping is realised in collaboration with Gustafson Porter + Bowman, integrating greenery and water features into every level of the building. Deep-planted terraces and shaded promenades create gardens in the sky, enhancing privacy. The planting palette includes species selected for their resilience, aesthetics and compatibility to Dubai's climate, such as aloe vera, Bismarck palm and trailing ice plants. At ground level, a landscaped promenade and shimmering water accents contribute to the beauty of Dubai Canal.

A Vertical Masterplan

Featuring every possible convenience a resident might need to live well, Wedyan offers more than 65,000 sq ft of amenity space carefully distributed across distinct levels in the building. Just below ground level, The Oasis arrival experience is lined with greenery and water features that lead into a luxury car stacker which is humidity- and temperate-controlled. The Shore and The Valley on Levels 2 and 3, are dynamic spaces for active living and leisure time with family and friends, as well as for hosting and entertainment. The Cave is a curated wellness cocoon situated on Level 17 and The Mountain located on the 36th floor is a dedicated space for private meetings. Some inspiring amenities include private treatment rooms allowing residents to bring their own trusted therapists, reformer Pilates studio, a podcast room, and boxing facilities. Filtered air and water systems are integrated throughout the building to support overall wellbeing.

Positioned on one of Dubai’s prime waterfront locations, Wedyan places residents within minutes of the city’s cultural, business, and retail districts, including Business Bay, Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai, as well as within 20 minutes of Dubai International Airport. Al Ghurair Collection's dedicated Sales Centre in the Mashreq HQ Tower in Downtown Dubai will welcome prospective buyers, providing an immersive introduction to Wedyan and its design ethos.

About Al Ghurair Collection

Al Ghurair Collection is the super-prime portfolio of Al Ghurair Development, created to represent the highest expression of the company’s six-decade legacy in the UAE. With Wedyan as its debut project, Al Ghurair Collection will bring together landmark design, prime locations, and curated lifestyle experiences that reflect Al Ghurair’s values of trust, craftsmanship, and discretion. Each development under the Collection will be designed in collaboration with best-in-class architects and designers to bring exceptional living experiences to Dubai.

About Al Ghurair Development

Al Ghurair Development is the real estate development division of Al Ghurair, one of the Middle East’s most established business groups. Founded in Dubai in 1960, Al Ghurair has been at the heart of the UAE’s economic growth for over six decades, contributing to milestones in key strategic sectors across Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Its pioneering spirit has seen Al Ghurair create the region’s first mixed-use mall, establish the first bank and insurance company in the UAE, and play a central role in building the foundations of modern Dubai.

Guided by the company’s purpose, in pursuit of better, Al Ghurair Development builds on this track record with a new generation of residential spaces. Each project is design-led, innovative and crafted to endure, reflecting Dubai’s dynamism and the company’s commitment to shaping the future of urban living.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

