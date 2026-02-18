Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Al Ghurair Mobility has signed an agreement with Dongfeng Motor Corporation to exclusively distribute its premium luxury off-road automotive brand, MHero, in the UAE.

The agreement marks a further expansion of Al Ghurair Mobility’s rapidly growing automotive portfolio, which includes premium and innovative brands across multiple segments, supporting the UAE’s pioneering role in advanced mobility and sustainability.

The strategic partnership brings even greater choice to the UAE’s popular high-performance, luxury off-road vehicle market, combining innovative electric and hybrid engineering with military-grade strength and intelligent technology.

Setting new benchmarks in the luxury off-road segment, MHero’s two flagship models, MHERO I (917) and MHERO II (M817), deliver exceptional power, advanced 4x4 architecture, smart connectivity and refined interiors. Engineered and tested for the world’s toughest terrains, including desert environments, MHero is purpose-built for markets like the UAE.

“This partnership is an important step forward in Al Ghurair Mobility’s strategy to redefine the future of mobility in the UAE”, said John Iossifidis, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ghurair. “By introducing MHero, we are strengthening our high-performance luxury off-road segment with a brand that combines next-generation electric and hybrid powertrains, intelligent technology, and uncompromising capability. Together with Dongfeng, we are proud to support the UAE’s vision for innovation and sustainability, while delivering vehicles that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the unique demands of our market.”

“Customers in the UAE have a deep appreciation for vehicles that deliver both capability and luxury, and MHero adds an exciting new dimension to that choice,” said Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer, Motors, Al Ghurair Mobility. “Working alongside DONGFENG and MHero, we are strengthening our ability to meet the diverse lifestyles of our customers and set new standards in one of the UAE’s most competitive segments.”

Qiu Xiaojun, CEO of China DONGFENG Import and Export Co. ltd (DFMIEC), added: “We are proud to collaborate with Al Ghurair Mobility to bring MHero to the UAE. This partnership reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring UAE consumers have access to premium products that deliver extreme capability, bold design and intelligent, future-ready mobility.”

MHero, established in 2022, is Dongfeng’s ultra-premium off-road brand, drawing on its military heritage to deliver rugged performance with luxury comfort. The MHero 1 and MHero 2 feature advanced electrified powertrains and bold design, positioning the brand among the world’s leading luxury off-road SUVs.

Al Ghurair Mobility continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE automotive landscape, offering customers a diversified range of innovative and premium vehicles tailored to the evolving needs of modern drivers.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span 8 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Dongfeng Motor Corporation, founded in 1969, is one of China’s largest automobile manufacturers, producing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and New Energy Vehicles. Its premium brands, MHero and Voyah, represent the group’s pursuit of high-end, intelligent, and sustainable mobility solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.dfmc.com.cn.

Media enquiries

Israa Abukoush | TEN by TishTash Communications

israa@tishtash.com