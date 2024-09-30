Al Badia Living offers resort-style living with state-of-the-art facilities, services and experiences

with 340 units including one-to-four-bedroom apartments available for lease in partnership with Savills

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Real Estate, one of the region’s only private master developers with 60-years of experience as part of Al-Futtaim Group, has announced the launch of Al Badia Living in Dubai Festival City. This premium lifestyle community marks a new chapter for the area, positioning it as a top destination for living, working, and playing.

Al Badia Living offers over 340 generously sized and superbly appointed residential units, including one-to-four-bedroom apartments. With views of Al Badia golf course, Dubai Creek and Burj Khalifa, the development caters to singles, couples, and families, featuring resort-style amenities that set it apart.

Residents can enjoy state-of-the-art health and fitness facilities including an extensive gym featuring Life Fitness equipment; three pools with poolside dining options including a dedicated lap pool; group classes and discounted personal training. The private gardens include BBQ areas, kids’ play facilities, a dog park and more, whilst all practical needs are met on-site with a café, restaurant, convenience store, beauty salon and pharmacy. To further ensure a seamless experience, the lobbies are staffed with professional concierge, whilst Al Badia Living will programme a variety of family-friendly social events and engaging kids’ activities aiming to promote well-being and an unmatched living environment. The development will be implementing advanced sustainable practices and amenities including EV charging stations and will be targeting LEED Silver certification.

Commenting on the announcement, Spencer Lowres, Executive Director, Development, Al-Futtaim Real Estate, said: "Al Badia Living represents a key milestone for Al-Futtaim Real Estate. Through careful research and a deep understanding of our customers' needs, we're creating much more than an apartment building, rather we’re creating a real community. Al Badia Living will be a true resort-like experience, whether you are enjoying the privacy of the apartments with their amazing views of the Burj Kalifa and Al Badia golf course, working out in the gym or just lying on a pool-side cabana enjoying our hospitality service. We’re excited to introduce a space where residents can truly thrive and enjoy an elevated quality of life.”

Al Badia Living is part of Dubai Festival City, a premium waterfront lifestyle and business district located along a 3.3-kilometer stretch of Dubai Creek and just 15-minutes from Dubai Airport and Downtown. This fully integrated mega project features residential and commercial spaces, world-class shopping and dining at Dubai Festival City Mall, hotels, educational institutions like Universal American School, and the family-friendly Al Areesh Club. Designed to blend indoor and outdoor living, it offers waterfront dining, walkable pathways, and micro-mobility solutions for year-round enjoyment.

Al Badia Living is now available for residential leasing with Savills, a leading real estate brokerage firm appointed as the master broker. For more information about Al Badia Living and to enquire about leasing offers, please contact 800DFC.

About Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

Visit our website here

Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City is Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s leisure and entertainment hub to live shop, work, and play, committed to building a connected community in an environment that fosters wellbeing.

Featuring alongside a 3.3-kilometre creek, Dubai Festival City is a fully integrated mega project which has been carefully master-planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination within a 15-minute access for residents and visitors with outstanding facilities designed for inclusivity and accessibility, comprising residential (Marsa Plaza, Al Badia Residences and Al Badia Hillside) and commercial space (Festival Tower) and educational institutions (the prestigious Universal American School and Deira International School), and a family-friendly sports and social destination (Al Areesh Club). The entire city is designed to enhance the enjoyment of nature, bridging the gap between indoor and outdoor environment with waterfront retail and dining experiences and walkable pathways and micro-mobility solutions that allow for year-round useability.

Within Dubai Festival City sits one of Dubai’s most exciting retail, dining and leisure destinations, Dubai Festival City Mall – a vibrant fusion of food, fashion and entertainment in the heart of Dubai. Home to Guinness World Record holder and cutting-edge daily attraction, IMAGINE as well as anchor brands including IKEA, Ace, Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket. The mall also offers almost 400 world-class retailers and 50 restaurants – many of which feature waterfront dining and some of Dubai’s most photographed sunset vistas with a gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

Additionally, Dubai Festival City encompasses two five-star hotels – Intercontinental Dubai Festival City and Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City and the family-friendly Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City and InterContinental Residential Suites that fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition.

A sought-after destination for residents, investors and stakeholders, Dubai Festival City delivers exceptional lifestyle experiences that have shaped the real estate landscape and continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, education, tourism, leisure and entertainment.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

