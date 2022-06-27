Contemporary Residential living in the heart of Dubai Festival City, a community that is closer to nature, closer to schools and closer to leisure, and entertainment

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, the real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim Group, has announced the launch of the Al Badia Terraces, a new residential development in the heart of Dubai Festival City’s Al Badia district.

Al Badia Terraces encompasses a complex of residential mid-rise towers, with ample indoor amenities. It also boasts a huge public area with a multipurpose room for comfort, entertainment, and relaxation. A kid’s indoor play area is conveniently located in the middle of the building, a swimming pool, and a vast fitness facility with a changing room making the residential the perfect community for young families.

Inspired by stunning green landscapes in the surrounding district, Al Badia Terraces is aptly named to bring its residents closer to nature, with four public roof gardens and four lush public lounges located at the podiums. Residents can also enjoy stunning views of the Dubai skyline from the new offering.

The project is expected to be complete within 24 months and aims to grow the established residential community of Dubai Festival City and Al Badia by featuring carefully designed homes to cater to the emerging demand of young families.

Designed to bring the community closer through seamless experiences, the project is close to Deira International School, Universal American School, Dubai Festival City Mall, Intercontinental DFC, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Festival Tower that reside in the destination.

Al Badia Terraces will consist of 132 One-bedroom units, 193 Two-bedroom units and 26 Three-bedroom units. The bedrooms are sized starting at 749 sq. ft for One-bedroom, sq. 1,183 ft for Two-bedrooms and 1,942 sq. ft for Three-bedrooms.

Abdallah Hageali, Group Director - Mixed Use at Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate said:

‘’Al Badia Terraces is carefully designed to cater to Dubai’s growing demand for high-quality real estate, in vibrant destinations, at the heart of the city, and value prices. The development is in line with Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s aim to develop projects that support the growing real estate market whilst meeting diversified and rapidly fluctuating needs of residents and tenants.‘’

Al Badia Terraces nurtures a local community spirit by bringing its residents closer to everything that Dubai Festival City has to offer. From safe walkability to the multiple facilities in the destination, such as Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Arena (a mega events centre) and multiple hotel experiences, easy connectivity to major road networks, and sustainable solutions across the development, Al Badia Terraces is the ideal development in the heart of the city.

“With the increasing inflow of expatriates, Dubai’s growing population and the overall uptick in the economy post the recovery from the pandemic has led to the rise of interest in rental units. The project is perfect for young families, senior executives, business owners who seek to stay closer to their workplace, children’s school, international airports, sports and wellness activities such as gyms, playgrounds and their favorite retail outlets”, added Abdallah.

With more than 40 years of experience, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate is a global master developer unlocking the potential of real estate development in the region. The group is committed to continuously engaging with its customers and building positive relationship with its investors and partners’. Highlighting this commitment, over the years, Dubai Festival City has bought seamless experiences and convenient lifestyle amenities to its residents, tenants, and visitors.

About Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate

The real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate is responsible for master planning of all projects in the Portfolio, Design, Development, Procurement, Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Contracting and MEP, Operations, Marketing, Sales and Asset Management, construction of mega projects and the leasing and operation of these projects after completion.

Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate develops and operates an extensive multi-billion-dollar portfolio of individual corporate real estate and investment under assets across the Middle East and North Africa region. It also manages, Al-Futtaim Contracting Group, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the leasing portfolio under Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate that has residential and commercial buildings outside of Dubai Festival City. Some of the projects that come under the portfolio are Al Futtaim Tower, Al Garhood Villas, Burj Al Nahar and Safa Village amongst others.

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is a division under Al-Futtaim Contracting Group that offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions. The Engineering arm operates in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt providing a wide variety of products and services from air conditioning, scaffolding and access solutions, elevators and escalators, control and life safety, facilities management, building products, MEP, Technology Infrastructure and Digital Transformation.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under the Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City.

Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

