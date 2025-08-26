Dubai, UAE – In a decisive step to accelerate regional growth, Al-Futtaim has strengthened its partnership with Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, the Indian multinational automotive manufacturer, by signing an agreement to distribute the brand’s full range of commercial vehicles in Qatar.



This strategic alliance aligns with Al-Futtaim’s vision to deepen its presence in high-growth GCC markets, uniting two trusted industry leaders to address Qatar’s evolving mobility, infrastructure, and logistics requirements.



The signing ceremony took place at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai, attended by Mr. Paul Willis, President of Al-Futtaim Automotive; Mr. Antoine Barthes, Vice President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, Mr. Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment; and senior representatives from Ashok Leyland, Mr. Shenu Agarwal MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland, Mr. Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defense and Power Solutions, Mr. Rajesh, Sr. Vice President, International Operations and Mr. Umashankar, General Manager, Middle East & North Africa, Ashok Leyland.



With this agreement, FAMCO Qatar, part of Al-Futtaim, will introduce Ashok Leyland’s full spectrum of market-leading commercial vehicles to the market, including the Falcon and Oyster buses—renowned for comfort, safety, and reliability—as well as the Boss and Partner light and medium-duty trucks and the Captain heavy-duty trucks. Engineered for performance in demanding environments, these vehicles deliver optimal fuel efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and operational durability, key advantages for Qatar’s expanding transport and logistics ecosystem.



Mr. Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment, commented: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Ashok Leyland into the Qatar market through FAMCO Qatar. This milestone underscores Al-Futtaim’s strategic commitment to delivering best-in-class mobility solutions that power economic growth and infrastructure development. Ashok Leyland’s reputation for quality and reliability, combined with FAMCO Qatar’s expertise in tailored transport solutions, will support the country’s growth by providing vehicles that set the highest standards in performance, efficiency, and dependability.”



Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said: “Our partnership with Al-Futtaim marks an important milestone as Ashok Leyland enters the Qatari market with its full range of best-in-class commercial vehicles. With Al-Futtaim’s proven leadership and deep expertise in the region, we are confident of delivering unmatched value to customers through products that embody reliability, innovation, and performance. Together, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the future of mobility and the growth of Qatar’s transport and logistics sector.”



About FAMCO Qatar

FAMCO Qatar, part of Al-Futtaim Group, is a leading provider of commercial vehicles, construction and industrial equipment, and power solutions in Qatar. Leveraging its extensive network, aftersales support, and industry expertise, FAMCO Qatar delivers comprehensive mobility solutions that help businesses thrive.

About Ashok Leyland

Pioneers in the Commercial Vehicle (CV) space, Ashok Leyland is a flagship of the Hinduja group, and is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, and 4th largest manufacturer of buses and 19th largest manufacturer of trucks in the world. Headquartered in Chennai, with 8 manufacturing plants in India, a bus manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), and one at Leeds, United Kingdom, Ashok Leyland has a well-diversified portfolio and an international footprint. Ashok Leyland has recently been ranked as 34th best brand in India.

A US $ 4.5 billion Indian multinational with a 77-year legacy, and presence in more than 50 countries, Ashok Leyland is one of the most fully integrated manufacturing companies on this side of the globe. In the commercial vehicle industry, Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks. With service centres every 75 kilometers on major highways, the company keeps its “Ashok Leyland Quick Response” promise of reaching customers within 4 hours and getting them back on the road in 48 hours. Its technology-enabled processes and knowledge of product applications allow the sales team to fulfil customers’ needs efficiently. Ashok Leyland manages 12 driver training institutes across India and has trained over 1,800,000 drivers since inception.

Guided by the principle “No Dream Too Far,” symbolizing that no destination is too distant to achieve, Ashok Leyland is resolute in its pursuit to serve stakeholders and contribute to India’s progress through continuous innovation and evolution.

