Aqaba, Jordan – Under the patronage of the ASEZA Chief Commissioner, His Excellency Nayef Al Fayez, Aqaba Container Terminal recently inaugurated its Operations Command Center in the presence of ADC’s CEO, His Excellency Hussein Al Safadi; APM’s Terminal Regional Director for Asia and the Middle East, Jonathan Goldner; ACT’s CEO, Soren Jensen, and several other esteemed attendees.

Al Fayez kicked off the opening ceremony with a tour of the company's facilities, during which guests and management staff got acquainted with ACT's handling operations, witnessed the company's progress and development, and saw the integration of its main operations at the OCC. The center aims to centralize the company's operations using an Integration Cell model. It is designed and equipped with the most advanced information technology, communication, and management tools to improve the company's operational capabilities and efficiency. The launch of the OCC is a result of the company's vision, development strategy, and ongoing efforts to upgrade its systems, improve operations, and introduce new technology within its business model framework. The company has adopted the latest sophisticated systems, such as the Crane Optical Character Recognition (OCR), a system that automates the process of recording loading and discharging transactions on the system; Gate Automation, which recognizes the plate numbers on trucks and records data on the system; Asset Digitalization, which assists in retrieving live data for all terminal equipment; Data Pull Operating System (DPOS), which retrieves data from several systems and gathers it in one live dashboard; and Eagle Eye System, which provides data for terminal trucks such as locations, speed, and gives safety alerts through live monitoring.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Nayef Al Fayez, stated, “The facilities we witnessed at the Operations Command Center (OCC) by Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to both providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and offering its customers world-class services by investing in the most advanced technology and equipment”.

He continued to state that the OCC, which is considered a new milestone for the company, reinforces its position as an industry leader and will undoubtedly contribute to further growth and development, while speeding up the process in the business environment, according to the latest international principles, and with the continued efforts of those in charge of this edifice.

His Excellency Hussein Al Safadi commended ACT on its strong achievements in 2023 and expressed his confidence that this would continue throughout the year, supported by innovations that match the importance of the OCC.

Soren Jensen, CEO of ACT, expressed his excitement about the inauguration of the OCC, stating that it signifies an important milestone in ACT’s journey and is a testament to its commitment to innovation and operational excellence. He added that by harnessing the power of advanced technology and the power of bringing people closer together, we are confident that the OCC will propel ACT to new heights, ensuring enhanced efficiency and safety for our valued customers.

ACT is committed to achieving operational excellence, achieved through introducing modern management tools to match the rapid change in the maritime industry and logistics.