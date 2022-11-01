We have already seen that deadstock fabrics are worthy and can have a wonderful transformation and benefit in the hands of professionals. We are working to ensure that they find each other.

Beglarian Fabrincs marketplace is now available in the MENA region as of today, it offers all customers from the region with immediate access to all their requirements of top quality fabrics at a very reasonable prices as convenient as a click.

“We value our customers from the Middle East, our products are very appreciated by them and as a responsone to all their demand to provide a better service to the region, we are proud today to announce our partnership with Al Fardan Ventures to offer all of you with the best possible service and fastest delivery.” Said Mr. Karen Beglarian, Founder of Beglarian Fabrics.

“Starting from today, all customers in MENA region can access the Middle East subdomain at the marketplace, view our regularlay updated stocks from top manufacturers of Europe, and we ship by express service next day. “ said Mr. Mohammed E. Al Fardan, CEO offal Fardan Ventures.

