Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C., one of the UAE’s leading financial services providers, has recently announced a corporate partnership with Fraud.net in order to increase transaction security and account protection.

Fraud.net’s solutions protect against the risk of fraudulent transactions and offer real-time protection through an advanced technological verification process that confirms both the user’s identity and the order details of purchasing methods. Additionally, Fraud.net operates a leading AI-powered threat intelligence program that not only quickly identifies anomalies but auto-triggers security counter measures.

As the risk of online fraud continues to rise, Al Fardan Exchange is committed to increasing security measures to ensure its customers’ online safety and satisfaction. The agreement with Fraud.net solutions will not only increase the approval rate of online transactions but simultaneously protect customers and their hard-earned money, enabling Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C to operate more effectively and efficiently.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Fraud.net as we are committed to providing our customers with the most secure services possible. At Al Fardan Exchange we are constantly looking for innovative ways to further enhance our customers’ experience and security. We believe this partnership will provide an extra level of reassurance to the many thousands of people that use our services every day”.

Commenting on the partnership, Whitney Anderson, CEO and Co-founder of Fraud.net said, “Fraud.net is thrilled to join forces with Al Fardan Exchange. We’re honored to have been chosen to partner with this market leader in the Middle East to achieve its business milestone of digitizing their services. We look forward to fostering a fruitful relationship for both of our organizations and Al Fardan’s clients.”

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange L.L.C is a member of the Al Fardan Group, one of the leading family-owned conglomerates in the region with a 50-year legacy. It is one of the many different businesses across several sectors under the umbrella of Al Fardan Group, ranging from real estate to high-end jewelry to trading. The success of the group is largely built upon the business acumen and strong personal values espoused by its founder, Ibrahim Al Fardan, who established himself as a respected pearl trader back in 1954. Established in 1971, we are proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 75+ strong network, spanning across all Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, we offer secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates the first end-to-end fraud management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, specifically built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions, and serves institutions within many worldwide markets. Fraud.net is looking forward to this partnership and expansion into the Middle East region.