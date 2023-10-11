Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With increased customer demand for a heightened level of personalised experiences, Al Fardan Exchange, the leading money transfer and currency exchange firm, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), unveils Al Fardan Premium. This exclusive service is tailored to meet the distinct requirements of affluent individuals seeking seamless cross-border financial solutions.

The launch of Al Fardan Premium underscores Al Fardan Exchange’s commitment to delivering personalised, innovative financial services that align with individual preferences and ambitions. Members of Al Fardan Premium can experience various exclusive benefits such as preferred exchange rates, priority and personalised services with a dedicated relationship manager, as well as exclusive offers.

In addition to these benefits, members can enjoy an exclusive 40% discount on selected Al Fardan jewellery produced items in Al Fardan Jewellery boutique in Abu Dhabi, making it a holistic offering that extends beyond financial services.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO at Al Fardan Exchange, said, “Al Fardan Premium epitomises our dedication to setting an elevated standard in cross-border financial services. By catering to the increased demand for personalised experiences, we are simplifying the way our clients manage their finances, offering them convenience, priority, and exclusivity.'"

With Al Fardan Premium, Al Fardan Exchange continues to exemplify its steadfast commitment to customer-centric innovation, ensuring that each client's financial journey is marked by seamless efficiency and tailored support.

For more information about Al Fardan Premium and its exceptional benefits, please visit: https://alfardanexchange.com/al-fardan-premium

For more information about Al Fardan Jewellery, please visit: Website, Instagram.

About Al Fardan Exchange:

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end Jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds a global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, the company is proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning all Emirates. Reinforced by strategic partnerships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, it offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com