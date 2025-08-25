Manama: Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (c) (“the Group”) continued to deliver strong financial performance in Q2 and H1 2025, achieving solid results across profitability, business growth, and financial position indicators.

Net income attributable to the parent company’s shareholders rose by 32% to USD 53 million in Q2 2025, compared to USD 40 million in Q2 2024; while basic earnings per share increased to 2.89 US cents in Q2 2025 from 1.84 US cents in Q2 2024.

This significant improvement was primarily driven by higher financing volumes and business growth in the Group’s key units in Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt, which positively impacted the Group’s operating income.

The Group also reported a 15% increase in total net income, reaching USD 94 million in Q2 2025, compared to USD 82 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was mainly attributed to increased revenues from financing and investments in core markets, despite being partially offset by rising funding costs.

In addition, the Group announced a 39% growth in total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of Al Baraka Group, reaching USD 50 million in Q2 2025, compared to USD 36 million in Q2 2024. This was mainly due to higher income from financing and fee and commission income during the period.

As for the Group’s H1 2025 performance, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent increased by 25% to USD 99 million, up from USD 79 million in the first half of 2024. This reflects continued growth in the Group’s business units, with a focus on enhancing returns from investments and financing, and maintaining asset quality amid rising funding costs. Basic earnings per share reached 6.73 US cents in H1 2025, compared to 5.07 US cents in H1 2024.

Total net income for H1 2025 rose by 17% to USD 185 million, compared to USD 158 million in the same period of the previous year, driven by the same afore-mentioned factors.

Moreover, total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of Al Baraka Group reached USD 84 million at the end of H1 2025, compared to a loss of USD 24 million in H1 2024. This improvement was mainly related to foreign currency translation reserves.

As a result of ongoing business expansion and a growing customer base, financing and deposits increased, pushing the Group’s total assets to USD 28.34 billion as of end-June 2025, up from USD 26.19 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting an 8% growth.

The transfer of net income to retained earnings also led to a 5% increase in total equity attributable to the parent’s shareholders and sukuk holders, reaching USD 1.31 billion at the end of June 2025, compared to USD 1.24 billion as of December 2024. Total equity amounted to USD 2.07 billion at the end of June 2025, versus USD 2.00 billion as of December 2024, marking a 4% increase for the same afore-mentioned reasons.

Commenting on the results, Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated:

“Despite escalating geopolitical challenges and their impact on the regional business environment, we are proud to report exceptional financial results that reflect the strength of our financial position, the quality of our assets, and the diversification of our business across an extensive geographic network. These results underscore the success of our strategy in navigating challenges. We remain committed to implementing all necessary risk-mitigation measures while focusing on expanding our business base, maximizing returns on investments, and contributing responsibly to the communities we serve.”

Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group CEO, added:

“We are pleased with the solid financial results achieved during H1 2025, which clearly reflect the strength of our financial resources and the depth of our expertise. These factors reinforce our ability to adapt to the economic challenges faced in some of the markets in which we operate. We continue to pursue our strategic priorities focused on strengthening our financial position, enhancing returns from financing and investment portfolios, and increasing our market share, particularly in trade finance activities.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to enabling our clients to expand in global trade finance markets, we have launched several strategic initiatives that leverage our broad geographic footprint, such as the ‘Trade Finance Platform’ and the ‘Borderless Banking’ initiatives. We also hosted a pioneering virtual event that brought together over 70 suppliers of sport’s goods and sportswear with importers from 13 countries across our international network, further reaffirming our commitment to supporting our clients and expanding their business horizons.”

About Al Baraka Group:

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) is licensed as an Investment Business Firm – Category 1 (Islamic Principles) by the Central Bank of Bahrain. It is a leading international Islamic financial group providing financial services through its banking subsidiaries in 13 countries offering retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of Islamic Shari'a.

The Group has a wide geographical presence with operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria, in addition to two branches in Iraq and a representative office in Libya and provides its services in more than 600 branches. ABG’s network serves a population totaling around one billion customers.

The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.