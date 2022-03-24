Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Ajban, a subsidiary of Ghitha Holding, has embarked on an expansion strategy that will triple its production of hatching eggs to meet more than 28% of the UAE’s requirement, equating to 105 million annually, making a significant contribution to the national food security strategy.

Al Ajban plans to produce 30 million hatching eggs per year, up from almost 11 million in 2021; of which, 19 million will be ready for sale, following the completion of a new facility by the end of 2023. This represents a market share of more than 50% of UAE-produced hatching eggs.

Al Ajban anticipates 13% return on investment, in consideration of expansion plans that include a new chicken rearing farm and two new production farms. Consequently, this will increase its annual breeder production by 60%.

Dr. Mohammed Ezzat, Al Ajban General Manager, said: “As per the report published last July, the projected global consumption of poultry meat is over 151 metric kilotons by 2030. Evidenced by this statistic, increasing sustainable production has become critically important, even more so regionally with the UAE implementing measures to be a fully food-secure nation. Due to restrictions on imports, we are seeing extremely high levels of demand for hatching eggs from customers in the UAE and across the GCC. Al Ajban’s strategic expansion will enable us to meet market demand, grow commercially and most importantly contribute to the UAE’s food security agenda.”

Ghitha Holding PJSC (formerly Zee Stores) operates as a leading UAE-based food and distribution subsidiary under the International Holding Company (IHC). Al Ajban was recently named one of the GCC’s Best Achievers in Breeders Production by Aviagen.

Al Ajban

Al Ajban Chicken is a fully integrated poultry company in the UAE, producing high standard and premium quality Hatching Eggs, fresh and frozen chicken meat. Al Ajban plays a leading role in the UAE’s national food security agenda, sustainably supplying its customers and nation. Al Ajban is a subsidiary of Ghitha Holding (formerly Zee Stores), which operates as a Food and Distribution subsidiary under the International Holding Company (IHC) Abu Dhabi and listed on the ADX Second Market in December 2020.

International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998, as part of an initiative to diversify and grow non-oil business sectors in the UAE. Adhering to ‘Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030’, the ADX listed company endeavours to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region’s largest conglomerates. IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes, and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

