AkzoNobel, the global pioneer in paints and coatings, is expanding its presence in Qatar following recent successes in securing large scale projects.

The move builds on AkzoNobel’s growing presence in Qatar having recently acquired full ownership over AkzoNobel Qatar and following its announcement of a new global innovation and development centre for its Marine Coatings business.

As the global leader in the industry and most sustainable paints company, AkzoNobel has successfully supplied its Dulux professional paint to the Hamad International Airport Passenger Terminal Complex and many other landmarks across the country.

AkzoNobel is now expanding into the retail market by launching Sadolin Dulux, its premium range of decorative products, in order to bring its brand closer to its retail consumers in Qatar.

Sadolin Dulux will offer customers a wide range of over 2,000 colours and the latest technology currently offered by the world’s most popular paint brand, Dulux. Sadolin Dulux’s products include anti-fungal and anti-bacterial paints and its exteriors products offers Heat Shield technology which helps keeping in-room temperatures lower by up to 5 degrees Celsius.

To bring these products to the retail market, AkzoNobel has partnered with Bin Yosaf Trading to leverage their distribution strength and local expertise. The partnership will be further strengthened by the launch of a flagship store to enable the consumers to experience the products first-hand. More details to follow in due course.

Commenting on AkzoNobel’s expansion, Jasbir Gill, Director of AkzoNobel Middle East and Africa, said: “We have experienced incredible growth and progress in Qatar, delivering exciting projects and contributing to Qatar’s sustainable infrastructure through our Heat Shield paints and our People. Planet. Paint approach to sustainable business. Now we are bringing our brand and our products to consumers in Qatar and will continue to strengthen our position in Qatar.”

