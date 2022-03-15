More than EGP 4 billion invested in the 6-phase project; deliveries begin in late 2024

Construction commenced in November 2021 and continues around the clock committing to promised delivery dates

Ajna plans to expand its presence promising high-quality hospitality, residential, commercial, and mixed-use offerings

Cairo:– Delivering on its promise to providing luxury real estate and hospitality offerings, Ajna Developments organized its first tour for media representatives to shed light on Canelia’s latest updates, showcasing the company’s commitment to construction timeline and delivery dates, as well as the added value Carnelia brings to the Ain Sokhna area.

During the tour, Eng. Osama Shalaby, Chairman of Ajna Developments, presented a detailed overview of the 100-acre project’s prime location, located 30 kilometers from Ain Sokhna’s toll-station, and 15 kilometers off Zaafarana Road. Carnelia neighbors the New Galala Resort and overlooks Al Galala International Marina.

Eng. Shalaby demonstrated the unique intricacies of Carnelia’s interior design crafted by the talented hands of the world-renowned Javier Cuevas, CEO & Founder Creato Architects. The Mexican architect’s distinctive vision and international expertise crystallized in the state-of-the-art architectural designs. Eng. Shalaby further revealed that the project’s masterplan is an outcome of their partnership with Sites International, one of the region’s top 5 names in landscaping lead by Dr. Maher Stino.

Carnelia’s 1,400 fully finished units including ACs and Kitchens range from villas, townhouses, twin-houses and 80m2 to 350m2 apartments. The project’s amenities include 700m2 of beachfront, 9,000m2 of swimming pools and 12,000 m2 of swimmable lagoons.

“The masterplan is predominated by lush greenery and open spaces; 83% of the entire project to be more specific, in addition to an uninterrupted seafront view for all units. The project boasts 3 Clubhouses, one for each phase, allowing owners to privately enjoy the complete experience besides the services of the main Beach Clubhouse,” explained Eng. Shalaby.

The project’s construction commenced in November 2021 and continues around the clock, committing to the promised delivery dates by late 2024 and early 2025. The company has confirmed that it’s close to unveiling its newest partnership with a global hospitality operator to manage the project’s hotel and serviced apartments, scheduled to launch next September.

Eng. Shalaby stated that Ajna is currently expanding its presence, promising high-quality hospitality, residential, commercial, and mixed-use offerings, whether through its land bank or through joint ventures.

With over EGP 4 billion invested in Carnelia’s 6 phases, Eng. Shalaby expressed his confidence in the company’s strategic vision, management, guaranteeing efficient operations and solid financial performance in accordance with its future goals.

It is worth mentioning that Ajna Developments will be offering exclusive offers on the project’s available units during the holy month of Ramadan.

-Ends-

About Ajna Developments

Established in 2019, Ajna Developments is a shareholding real estate company focused on the development of premium-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use solutions. With a paid capital of 1,250,000,000 EGP, Ajna Developments, launches its flagship project, Carnelia, situated in Ain Sokhna and covers 100 acres of land. Carnelia offers 1,400 fully finished units; these include villas, twin-houses, townhouses, and chalets, with sizes between 90 m2 and 350 m2. The project will see an investment of over 4 billion EGP spread across its 6 phases.