94% of UAE students are using AI tools for study in some capacity

Two-thirds of students experienced AI-related stress

A recent Studiosity’s Student Wellbeing Report, carried out by YouGov, reveals that students in the UAE have the highest global expectations for AI support in universities, with 70% expecting AI-based tools to assist their learning (n=554). This reflects the highest level of expectation for AI-based support compared to other markets surveyed, from a sample of over 10,000 students across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Findings also show that 94% of students use AI tools for study, at least occasionally. However, two-thirds of students reported experiencing stress when using AI tools for study, citing concerns such as “the AI might be wrong," “fear of being accused of plagiarism or breaking the university rules,” and “potential data leaks.”

To meet students’ expectations while ensuring ethical AI integration, Ajman University launched its Studiosity service in 2024. The service provides university-approved AI-driven feedback on student assessments within minutes and is available 24/7.

Rather than promoting ‘answers-based AI,’ the service led by the Student Success Center at the university helps students refine their work while preserving academic integrity. Ajman University also uses the initiative to strengthen engagement with its broader student support services.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, emphasized the university’s commitment to ethical AI adoption, “Ajman University is leading the sector with proactive ‘AI for Learning’. Our Studiosity service promotes a culture shift where students learn and grow from their mistakes rather than search for ready answers. Educators know that cognitive offloading in universities might be the biggest challenge of AI. Knowing that we are providing students with a safe, easy, and ethical way to include AI-powered tools for their learning gain at our university is of the utmost importance to us.”

Dr Ashraf Mahate, Chief Economist Trade and Economic Development, Dubai Government, says, “When students have access to tools provided by their university, then they know they are approved for use and appropriate for use within the learning environment. Not only does this reduce student stress around inappropriate or unsafe use of AI tools, but it also means that students can equitably access the same AI-powered resources, regardless of their study mode, background, or preferences.”

The full 2025 YouGov-Studiosity Middle East Student Wellbeing Report, set for release in February, will provide deeper insights into AI’s impact on student wellbeing, employability, peer connections, and study-related stress.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.

As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs. For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae

About Studiosity:

Studiosity is the world’s leading AI for Learning platform for universities, partnering with more than 200 institutions of higher education in 12 countries.

YouGov is a global public opinion and data company, international market research and data analytics firm headquartered in the UK with operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

About the survey:

For nine years, Studiosity has run an annual Student Wellbeing Survey with university students. In October 2024, YouGov was commissioned by Studiosity to conduct the ninth wave of this now global research.

This data comes from the first chapter in the Middle East survey on Generative AI and Student Wellbeing - full report to be released in February.



All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Fieldwork was undertaken between 18th November to 16th December 2024. The survey was carried out online.