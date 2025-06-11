The far-reaching initiative aims to set the foundations for the Machine Economy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will center on advancing regulation and investment frameworks, deploying robots (Physical AI) and physical infrastructure (DePINs), and driving relevant innovation in the region.

peaq, the Machine Economy computer, and Pulsar Group, a leading Emirati venture studio and consultancy focused on tech and blockchain, unveil the world’s first Machine Economy Free Zone, to be launched in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Machine Economy Free Zone (MEFZ) is a sandbox environment for a human-centric Machine Economy as envisioned by peaq — a society in which humans and machines co-exist, co-create value, and thrive together in the Age of Abundance.

The MEFZ includes multiple facets, focusing on four core pillars:

Regulation : As part of the MEFZ, peaq is working on the development and testing of a range of regulatory initiatives and sandboxes, such as compliant tokenization and investment into autonomous machines and robots.

: As part of the MEFZ, peaq is working on the development and testing of a range of regulatory initiatives and sandboxes, such as compliant tokenization and investment into autonomous machines and robots. Deployment : peaq is working with Emirati partners to set up physical and virtual sandboxes where founders can experiment with new business models and deploy apps, devices and technologies aimed at powering more advanced smart cities.

: peaq is working with Emirati partners to set up physical and virtual sandboxes where founders can experiment with new business models and deploy apps, devices and technologies aimed at powering more advanced smart cities. Investment : peaq is connecting top apps (DePINs) on peaq with the most visionary investment bodies and institutional partners in the region, enabling them to scale and deploy at lightning speed.

: peaq is connecting top apps (DePINs) on peaq with the most visionary investment bodies and institutional partners in the region, enabling them to scale and deploy at lightning speed. Innovation Hub: peaq is establishing a regional innovation hub focused on supporting DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) apps in research and development, deployment, and connection with “demand side” organizations.

Among the first initiatives to be tested in the MEFZ is a framework for Machine Tokenization which aims to lower the barrier to entry for individuals to invest in more expensive robots and machines. A key element in peaq’s “Machine DeFi” vision for a decentralized financial system for robots, vehicles, and machines.

The MEFZ will also include the world’s first pilot of “Universal Basic Ownership (UBO)” – an income stream directly tied to machine-generated profits, with no intermediaries. The goal of the UBO pilot will be to use the MEFZ to test how abundance generated by robots can be directly distributed to individuals and communities affected by job automation. peaq will also make the Emirates the center of its operations, setting up its new headquarters there.

The Machine Economy Free Zone sets the foundation for a Machine Economy in the United Arab Emirates, boosting the nation’s smart city and blockchain innovation through community-powered apps, networks and machines, and paves the way to wider global adoption of this vision at a nation-state level.

The Machine Economy is on the proverbial doorstep, driven by the rise of AI and robotics, also known as Physical AI. A world where machines create value autonomously with little to no human interference no longer seems like a utopian dream. Without Web3, though, this transformation can worsen the existing economic situation, with innovation and its benefits concentrated in the hands of a few companies. With peaq, these are the early days of a future where communities co-own, earn from, and govern the machinery the world runs on.

These initiatives are the first on a long list that will create the environment for founders to build, deploy, create revenue, network, raise funds, go to market and scale fast and with full regulatory compliance.

The announcement follows the Machine Economy Days in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which peaq and Pulsar organized last month. The successful events saw several apps (DePINs) building on peaq showcase their applications in action and make the case for Web3 as a vital part of smart cities before a distinguished audience of government officials and business decision-makers. The attendee list included His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor Al Nahyan as well as representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities, Careem, Microsoft, and other top companies and government bodies.

“We’re honored to be part of peaq’s transformative journey. peaq is redefining what’s possible for the future of the Machine Economy. By boldly bridging the physical and digital worlds through a decentralized, scalable, and sustainable Layer-1 blockchain, peaq is laying the foundation for a new era of real-world connectivity and autonomy. This is more than technology—it’s a movement, and we’re proud to help shape what comes next.” – Alyazi Al Khattal, CEO of Pulsar.

“The Machine Economy is no longer a far-fetched dream, it is a reality quickly shaping up before our very eyes,” says Till Wendler, co-founder of peaq. “peaq makes this transformation work for everyone — and the Emirates, as one of the most innovative nations in the world, is the perfect place to pilot this vision, setting a template and example for the rest of the world.”

About peaq

peaq is the computer and operating system powering the global, human-centric Machine Economy. peaq empowers people to own and earn from the devices, robots, vehicles and infrastructure they use. The peaq network is designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, and is already home to more than 60 applications in 20+ industries and to the millions of devices, and machines that run on them. peaq serves as the permissionless, borderless infrastructure and financial system for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity as AI-driven job automation increases. An open economy that anyone can opt-in to and share in the Age of Abundance.

For more information, visit peaq or follow peaq on Twitter/X for updates.

About Pulsar

Pulsar is a pioneering venture studio and consultancy based in Abu Dhabi, specializing in helping technology disruptors navigate complex regulatory environments, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate market expansion. Pulsar partners with bold tech disruptors and leaders of the digital economy. By leveraging their expertise in developing strategic frameworks and fostering collaboration with regional partners, Pulsar facilitates their partners’ market adoption and growth in the UAE and the region.

For more information, visit Pulsar.