Ajman: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development - ADTD signed a memorandum of understanding with City University Ajman which aims to establish a partnership between the two parties to enhance cooperation, knowledge and expertise exchange in community services and institutional experiences.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Mr Imran Khan, President of City University Ajman.

As per the agreement, City University Ajman will provide partial scholarships for the employees of the ADTA and their families who will be nominated according to agreed criteria. In return Ajman Tourism will facilitate volunteer work for the university students and allow them to participate in joint events and programs. It also includes strengthening partnerships with strategic partners of both parties and mutual promotion of activities and events.

As part of the agreement, regular meetings will be held to review the best practices of both parties in all work fields, experience and knowledge exchange through field and academic training related to skills development, and specialized training programs.

The collaboration also includes cooperation in innovation activities and entrepreneurship to achieve common goals at the local and global levels in various areas including participation and exchange of experiences related to creativity and innovation which contributes to accomplishing common strategic goals, creating mechanisms to operate innovation labs as per international best practices, and cooperation in evaluating mutual creative and innovative ideas.

In this regard, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated, “Signing this agreement with City University Ajman comes as part of the department's endeavour to enhance cooperation and establish partnerships with prominent entities in the emirate such as City University Ajman which is a renowned higher education provider offering outstanding academic programs for students.

Mr. Imran Khan, President of City University Ajman said, “We are thrilled to join efforts with Ajman Tourism to reinforce the position of the emirate and highlight its excellent academic programs that meet market needs and contribute to the advancement of the society. We look forward to establishing a fruitful partnership with Ajman Tourism, strengthening joint efforts and experience exchange at all levels.”

