Ajman, UAE – Ajman Bank has announced a strategic collaboration with Lune Technologies, an Emirati data intelligence company specializing in AI-powered financial analytics, to provide customers with smarter insights and greater control over their financial wellbeing.

The partnership introduces advanced Transaction Data Enrichment and Personal Finance Management (PFM) solutions, now available through the Ajman Bank mobile application. This milestone reflects Ajman Bank’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation and its ambition to empower customers with transparency, intelligence, and personalization in managing their finances.

Through this collaboration, Ajman Bank integrates Lune’s enrichment engine and PFM suite to deliver an intuitive, data-driven banking experience. Customers can now access smarter transaction insights through categorization, merchant recognition, and clear labeling, while gaining comprehensive visibility into income, savings, and expense trends that encourage informed financial decisions and sustainable money management.

Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, said: “At Ajman Bank, innovation lies at the heart of our mission to deliver world-class banking experiences. Our partnership with Lune represents a major step in equipping our customers with the tools they need to understand, manage, and optimize their finances. This initiative reflects our vision to be at the forefront of digital banking transformation in the UAE”.

The partnership underscores the shared vision of both organizations to drive meaningful financial empowerment through intelligent data and seamless technology integration. By combining Lune’s AI-driven financial enrichment with Ajman Bank’s customer-first digital strategy, the collaboration enhances how individuals interact with and understand their financial journeys.

Helal Lootah, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Lune, added: “We are proud to partner with Ajman Bank on this milestone launch. By combining Lune’s enrichment intelligence and personal finance technology with Ajman Bank’s customer-first approach, we are redefining how individuals interact with their finances. This collaboration underscores our shared goal of driving financial empowerment across the region”.

The new feature is seamlessly integrated into the Ajman Bank mobile app and is now available to all retail customers, marking another step forward in the Bank’s strategy to deliver smarter, insight-led digital experiences that align with the UAE’s vision for a progressive and connected financial ecosystem.



About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is a leading Islamic financial institution headquartered in the Emirate of Ajman, UAE. Since its establishment in 2008, the bank has focused on delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant banking products and services to individuals, SMEs, and corporates. Ajman Bank continues to play a pivotal role in advancing digital banking innovation in the UAE.

About Lune Technologies

Lune is a UAE-based fintech specializing in AI-powered transaction enrichment and personal finance solutions for banks, fintechs, and financial institutions. Through its suite of APIs and SDKs, Lune enables partners to unlock enriched financial data, deliver personalized experiences, and build intelligent digital-banking products that empower users to better manage their financial lives.

