Muscat, Oman – Ajmal Perfumes, a world-renowned luxury fragrance house boasting a rich heritage that spans over seven decades, proudly announces the opening of its exclusive boutique at Muscat Duty Free. This expansion continues Ajmal Perfumes' legacy of offering luxurious and convenient fragrance experiences to travelers worldwide.

Ajmal Perfumes has fortified its position in the travel retail sector, boasting over 66 duty-free international locations. These include prominent destinations such as London, Kuwait, Bahrain, Cairo, Lagos, Cyprus, Casablanca, Bucharest, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Vienna. In the UAE, Ajmal maintains a significant presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The latest addition at Muscat Duty Free is strategically positioned to cater to the 12.6 million passengers who transit through Muscat International Airport annually.

The new boutique will feature an exclusive selection of perfumes, body mists, deodorants, and Dakhoons. Additionally, the boutique will offer attractive gift sets, perfect for travelers looking to purchase gifts on the go.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, expressed his enthusiasm about the new boutique at Muscat Duty Free, stating, "We want travelers from all over the world coming to Muscat to have unparalleled access to our exclusive collections, specifically tailored for airline and duty- free customers. Our goal is not only to offer perfect gift and souvenir options but also to make it easier for travelers to indulge in our fragrances for their personal use. This expansion highlights our commitment to providing high-quality, accessible luxury to a global audience.”

This expansion into Muscat Duty Free of Ajmal Perfumes reflects its ongoing efforts to broaden its reach and connect with travelers worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Ajmal Perfumes continues to set new benchmarks in the travel retail sector.

About Ajmal Perfumes:

Inspired by the glorious Orient, Ajmal Perfumes began its perfumery journey with the world's oldest form of fragrances – Perfume oils. Over the last 73 years, Ajmal Perfumes has created a unique niche in the world of perfumery in the Middle East, as the only Producers | Manufacturers | Retailers & Distributors. Ajmal Perfumes offers a plethora of fine Western and Oriental fragrances and is renowned for its expertise in bringing the most

exquisite Oud and Oud-related products. Ajmal Perfumes' retail presence spans 350+ exclusive showrooms within the GCC and the world.

