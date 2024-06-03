Sharjah – AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading developer of urban and mixed-use developments, is all set to launch its most recent and exquisite real estate development – Al Thuraya Island – on the Sharjah waterfront.

The project will be launched during an event organised by the company on June 8, 2024, at its headquarters in Al Hamriyah in the Emirate of Sharjah. Through this remarkable development, the company aims to raise the benchmark for quality of living on an island that provides the highest standards of excellence.

Al Thuraya Island is an addition to the portfolio of AJMAL MAKAN’s integrated real estate developments, offering a multitude of benefits and amenities to its residents in order to ensure an unmatched living experience. Situated in the heart of Sharjah, the island will have a distinctive waterfront location and is in proximity to various important landmarks and amenities, including Sharjah International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and the University of Sharjah.

With a total area of five million square feet, the project will encourage people to connect with nature through more than 1.3 million square feet of lush green space. Al Thuraya Island will provide its residents with exclusive access to a beach spanning over 564 thousand square feet. Additionally, the island’s luxurious villas and distinctive palaces will offer breathtaking views of the picturesque waterfront, providing an exceptional lifestyle that blends luxury and sustainability with the aesthetics of natural spaces on the outside.

H.E. Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, highlighted the launch of Al Thuraya Island will be an extension of the company’s legacy of excellence and leadership in the construction of opulent residential developments, remarkable cities, and real estate complexes. H.E. stated that AJMAL MAKAN will continue to build sustainable structures, enrich resident experiences, as well as keep up with the rising demand for luxury residential properties, adding that this will support the development of Sharjah’s real estate industry and enhance the Emirate’s position as the major investment destination and ideal place to reside. Al Thuraya Island will represent the company’s unwavering commitment, the dedication of its diligent team, trust and confidence of its customers and partners, as well as its strategic alliances with leading organisations across a range of industries.

Farid Jamal, the General Manager of Sales and Marketing, said: “We are about to embark on a project that will create a lasting impression on Sharjah’s as well as the UAE’s urban landscape, marking the beginning of a new and exceptional chapter in the company’s history. This project embodies the concept of the most impressive location for real estate development by creating exceptional spaces and architectural landmarks that combine the best standards of sustainability, state-of-the-art equipment, and integrated facilities. Al Thuraya Island will be a luxury and well-being destination, providing all the amenities residents need for comfort and contemporary living, including health and educational facilities, children’s play areas, beach lobbies, bicycle paths, health clubs, retail shops and restaurants.”

Al Thuraya Island has a collection of luxury villas and ultra-luxury palaces – including Sea Breeze Villa, Serene Villa, Azura Villa, Grandeur Villa and Majestic Mansion. AJMAL MAKAN recently announced that it has started receiving interests and booking requests for units of its new project.

