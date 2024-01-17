​​​​​Sharjah – AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, a leading developer of versatile urban cities and communities, announced that it has completed the first and second phases of its iconic project, the AJMAL MAKAN City, situated along the picturesque Sharjah Waterfront. The announcement was made during its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024, held at the Expo Centre Sharjah

During the event, the company confirmed that all the beach villas in Sun Island have been sold, while the first phase of these villas has been completely delivered. The Sun Island serves as one of the prime examples of comprehensive residential developments, offering a unique living experience that skilfully blends exclusivity and tranquillity with remarkable architecture and state-of-the-art technologies. The company further announced that it intends to put the other villas up for sale this year.

Additionally, the company has also successfully completed the initial phase of the Blue Bay Walk project that make up two out of the total six residential towers. The project’s second and third phases are presently being completed, with the second phase having already witnessed substantial progress and advancements. The second and third phases are expected to be finished by 2025.

Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development, said: “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the infrastructure development for multiple phases of AJMAL MAKAN City, our groundbreaking real estate project situated along the scenic Sharjah Waterfront. This achievement coincides with the successful completion of several phases in our portfolio of distinguished projects. We also expect to unveil a new island,

which is slated to become one of the most striking developments within this remarkable real estate endeavour. AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront seamlessly blends luxury and eco-friendly lifestyle, in line with our ambitious vision to transform Sharjah’s real estate market. The project is expected to grow into the Emirate’s largest mixed-use residential, commercial, and tourist real estate development, becoming a well-known waterfront destination.”

Farid Jamal, the General Manager of Sales and Marketing, added: “Our chief goal is to be the frontrunners in the dynamic and exceptional real estate landscape of the Emirate of Sharjah. This includes integrated cities and waterfront areas, as well as the construction of smart and eco-friendly architectural marvels. We are dedicated to upholding the greatest standards of quality, ethical business practices, and preserving the environment. The project has been meticulously designed to provide residents with the highest degree of comfort, luxury, exclusivity, and the opportunity to relish in a breath-taking beach view.”

The Blue Bay Walk project entails six residential and commercial towers. These towers feature an array of luxurious apartments, each possessing a different layout. The project has several outlets, restaurants, cafés, and commercial offices, in addition to the diverse range of opulent apartments. Thoughtfully designed seating and relaxation areas are included in this property, providing residents with an exceptional lifestyle combined with the incredible views of the beach.

The Sun Island is a selection of smart villas that are equipped with numerous intelligent sensors and wireless systems, bringing a hint of modern elegance and luxury to every aspect of living. These villas come in diverse designs, sizes, and shapes, providing an exceptional range of options that cater to different buyer preferences and requirements, guaranteeing the highest level of comfort.

The AJMAL MAKAN City – Sharjah Waterfront is strategically located in the Al Hamriyah, Sharjah, with easy access to three main roads – Ittihad Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road, connecting it to all the Emirates of the country. This project is one of the prominent developments of AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development that has been built with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability along the Arabian Gulf coast. It houses a community equipped with cutting-edge technologies and strictly adheres to various international standards.

