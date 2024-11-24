Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC), announced the AJBWC’s completion of the second cooled plastic greenhouse project as part of the 'Plant and Reap'initiative. This initiative aims to empower the AJBWC members to invest in home gardening, as part of the AJBWC's strategic plan and to support its active participation in the Plant the Emirates National Programme.

Dr. Khalifa emphasized the efforts of the AJBWC in diversifying support for agricultural production projects, aligning with the UAE's goals for agricultural sustainability. This is achieved by encouraging the local community to diversify home-grown crops, increase overall productivity, and ensure the contribution of Emirati women to food security and the broader economy.

She commended the wise leadership's support for increasing local agricultural production, encouraging innovative agricultural initiatives, and utilizing advanced technologies to conserve resources, reduce irrigation water consumption, and overcome the challenges facing agricultural development in the country.

She added that the AJBWC, in collaboration with Alshamsi Farms, provides technical support, supervision, and guidance on the types of plants cultivated. AJBWC also supplies seedlings and seeds to enhance women's expertise in successful agricultural practices, increase productivity, and improve crop quality. Additionally, AJBWC is keen on expanding existing plastic greenhouse projects and developing them into profitable ventures by marketing excess produce beyond household consumption through the "Rufuf" marketing platform.

Furthermore, Dr. Khalifa called on housewives and businesswomen to take advantage of the plastic greenhouse initiative, which offers innovative opportunities to implement sustainable home-based agricultural projects. She also highlighted the importance of agricultural entrepreneurship in supporting the local economy and preserving environmental resources.

Halima Al Hammadi, the founder of the Cooled Greenhouse project, expressed her gratitude to the AJBWC for this pioneering initiative to empower businesswomen and develop their capabilities in the fields of modern and sustainable agriculture.

Dr. Obaid Ali Alshamsi, Chairman of Al Shamsi Agricultural Projects Management Consulting, explained that the project is a fully-cooled greenhouse based on sustainable hydroponic techniques for year-round cultivation and production of "leafy greens and fruitful plants" to achieve high-quality self-sufficiency at the household level.