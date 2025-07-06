

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Naseem Health Care LLC, a leading regional medical services provider. The agreement will provide discounted healthcare services to UDST’s students and employees, while also offering on-campus health campaigns and awareness lectures.

Through this agreement, Naseem Health Care will offer a wide range of discounted services and provide onsite check-ups that include dental screenings, blood pressure and sugar level measurements, as well as dermatological consultations. The collaboration also includes free consultations at Naseem’s premium medical centers and medical support for UDST events. This initiative reflects UDST’s continued commitment to student and employee well-being and its drive to build mutually beneficial partnerships that enhance the campus experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, stated: “This partnership highlights the University’s ongoing priority of ensuring the health and safety of its academic community and its continuous efforts to promote a safe and supportive educational environment. We are proud to collaborate with a trusted provider like Naseem Health Care, known for its strong track record in delivering advanced medical services that meet the evolving needs of our University community.”

Dr. Munir Ali Ibrahim, General Manager of Naseem Healthcare, stated: "We are honored to partner with UDST, a leading institution dedicated to excellence in education and the well-being of its academic community. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality for students, faculty, and staff. At Naseem Healthcare, we take pride in delivering innovative and patient-centered medical services, and we look forward to supporting UDST’s mission of fostering a safe, healthy, and thriving learning environment. Together, we will ensure that the university community receives the highest standard of care, aligned with Qatar’s vision for a progressive and sustainable healthcare ecosystem."

The agreement also sets the stage for future collaboration in health awareness, outreach, and educational engagement.

About Naseem Healthcare:

The Largest Private Healthcare Network in Qatar

Naseem Healthcare is a globally recognized Healthcare provider, renowned for delivering top-quality medical services to guests around the world. Our eight branches offer comprehensive medical care, supported by cutting-edge technology, unmatched medical expertise, and first-rate support facilities. Our unwavering commitment to quality is reflected in our guest-centric approach, which prioritizes accessibility, round-the-clock availability, professionalism, and the highest standard of medical care. We endeavor to enhance the quality of life for our guests and communities by providing exceptional medical services. Our exceptional medical care and commitment to excellence have established us as one of Qatar's foremost medical providers. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide innovative and comprehensive medical services that meet the unique needs of our guests and communities while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 70 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

