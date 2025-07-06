Muscat: As the Kharif season draws travelers to the lush landscapes of Dhofar, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is pleased to announce the launch of its seasonal Kharif Dhofar Campaign, designed exclusively for OAB Visa Credit Cardholders. This special initiative is set to enhance the travel and spending experience of customers visiting the scenic Dhofar region during the much anticipated Kharif season.

This limited-time offer unlocks a suite of value-driven perks, including exclusive discounts on car rentals, cashback on fuel purchases, and special rates at selected hotels and restaurants in Salalah. The aim is to provide seamless, convenient, and budget-friendly experiences for customers enjoying the magic of Kharif.

“At OAB we are committed to design campaigns that are closely aligned with our customers’ lifestyles,” said Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of OAB. “The Kharif Dhofar Campaign reflects this promise to turn every trip into an opportunity for savings, convenience and unforgettable moments during one of the most celebrated seasons in Oman. We want our customers to focus on making memories, while we take care of the value.”

The Kharif Dhofar Campaign is available to all OAB Visa Credit Cardholders supported by a multi channel promotional strategy, including influencer collaborations, in-branch activations, and digital engagement, the campaign is set to capture the spirit of the season while rewarding our loyal customers with meaningful perks.

Whether customers are planning a road trip across the Dhofar coastline or a relaxing stay in Salalah, OAB’s Kharif Dhofar Credit Card Campaign ensures that their experience is smoother, more affordable, and filled with added value.