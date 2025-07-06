Cairo: Contact Creditech, the digital consumer finance arm of Contact Financial Holding, has announced a strategic partnership with Kashier, one of the leading online payment gateways in Egypt and the Middle East. The collaboration will enable the integration of the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service from the ContactNow app into Kashier’s payment system, representing a strategic move to expand Contact’s customer base and strengthen our digital footprint in the Egyptian market.

This collaboration marks a key step in Contact Now’s strategy to expand its digital offerings and enhance the customer experience. By providing flexible installment plans and seamless digital payment options, Contact Now delivers an intuitive financial journey tailored to customers’ daily needs, especially as demand continues to grow for smarter, tech-driven financial solutions.

Ahmed El Moselhy – Business Director at Contact Now, commented: " Partnering with a leading digital payments provider like Kashier is an exciting step forward. This partnership reflects our vision of delivering innovative financing solutions by integrating the BNPL services, we aim to strengthen our market presence and reach new customer segments in line with evolving market dynamics and changing customer needs.”

Khaled Raslan, Founder and CEO of Kashier, said: “Our goal at Kashier has always been to help businesses grow by offering cutting-edge payment solutions and partnering with ContactNow, a market leader in consumer finance, allows us to bring even more value to our merchants and their customers by making financing more accessible and frictionless.”

It is noteworthy that "ContactNow" app offers a diverse set of digital financing solutions, catering to the rising customer demand for easy and flexible payment options. This initiative reflects Contact’s commitment to delivering smart financial experiences, advancing financial inclusion, and driving digital transformation, particularly amid the rapid growth in the fintech sector, driven by shifting consumer behavior and the increasing reliance on cashless payment methods.