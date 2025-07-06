Cairo – Beltone Holding has officially launched Robin, it’s a wholly owned subsidiary specializing in data science and artificial intelligence (AI). This launch reflects Beltone’s belief in the transformative power of data science and AI to drive impactful business growth and enable informed decision-making. The launch of Robin comes as part of Beltone’s strategic vision to empower organizations with intelligent, scalable solutions that unlock value and accelerate growth across a fast-evolving business landscape.

Robin, based in Cairo, is guided by a clear vision of simplifying complexity and converting data into practical value through tailored AI solutions. The company serves large enterprises, startups, and vital sectors across Egypt and the MENA region.

In this context, Basma Rady, Chief Data Scientist at Beltone Holding and Managing Director of Robin, stated: "Robin was founded on the belief that data is not just a support tool, but the foundation for driving impactful business growth. We've built a team of top-tier talent with diverse technical backgrounds, allowing us to design advanced, cross-sector solutions. We prioritize people over technology, because real transformation begins with the minds behind the innovation. Our goal is to turn data into decisions and decisions into real impact."

Robin offers a comprehensive portfolio of services that support companies across every stage of their data journey. Its Data & AI Advisory services guide businesses from data preparation to implementation, transforming raw data into strategy, structure, and scalable value. Through Data and AI Implementation, Robin builds tailored solutions that embed intelligence into daily operations, enhancing performance, precision, and growth.

Robin also invests in Upskilling talent for the Age of AI, providing the knowledge and tools to empower teams and executives. Through tailored workshops and hands-on training programs, Robin equips organizations with practical Data & AI skills that can be immediately applied to drive smarter decisions and long-term success.

In addition, Robin develops cutting-edge Data Products, including real-time market monitoring tools, sector-specific predictive insights, intelligent dashboards, and automated strategic reporting - each designed to boost efficiency and deliver measurable impact.

About Robin:

With a team of experts that combines deep domain knowledge and cutting-edge technologies, Robin delivers scalable and transparent solutions. Its purpose is to bridge the gap between advanced data analytics and real-world applications, helping businesses optimize performance, reduce risk, and innovate for long-term success. By integrating predictive modeling, AI-powered solutions, and data-driven strategies, Robin provides tailored services that address the unique needs of each client from financial services to logistics and beyond.

For more information, please visit the company website: www.robinsolutions.com

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com