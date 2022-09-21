Amman: Airport International Group held its Environment, Social, Health and Safety (ESHS) Committee meeting on 21 September 2022 - under the patronage of Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport, H.E. Eng. Wesam Tahtamouni - and in the presence of Madaba Mayor, Aref Rawajeeh, and representatives from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Civil Defense Directorate and companies working at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA). Chaired by Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude, the meeting addressed several relevant topics, with particular emphasis on QAIA’s carbon management and accreditation.

On this front, QAIA was the first carbon-neutral airport in the region, as well as the first in the Middle East and second in Asia Pacific to reach the highest level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program (4+ ‘Transition’) - with future plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Meanwhile, between 2012 and 2021, Airport International Group successfully reduced its overall carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 25%, with a special focus on energy conservation, which constitutes nearly 92% of overall emission sources.

Together with major stakeholders and concerned authorities, the ESHS Committee also tackles waste management, environmental accidents, hydrocarbon spills and soil and groundwater pollution, among others - emphasizing Airport International Group’s unwavering dedication to fostering a decarbonized, climate-friendly QAIA that cares about its surrounding environment and local communities.

“Today, we commemorate QAIA achieving the highest level of the ACA Program, demonstrating the diligent efforts of airport management in implementing multiple initiatives aimed at curbing carbon emissions, despite the challenges faced during recent years. To overcome obstacles and find suitable solutions, we require enhanced coordination between the public and private sectors, emphasizing the significance of the ESHS Committee, which was established per the requirements of CARC and the understanding of Airport International Group - QAIA investor and operator - of the importance of highlighting such issues in order to propose viable solutions,” stated H.E. Tahtamouni.

In turn, Claude commented, “For more than 10 years, Airport International Group has been consistently taking active measures to reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment to position QAIA as a sustainable airport. In acknowledgment of these efforts, we have received multiple international recognitions and accolades over the years from prestigious industry organizations, such as Airports Council International World, which represents the collective interests of airports across the globe.”

Claude added, “During this meeting, we outlined a roadmap for transforming QAIA into a net-zero airport by 2050 in collaboration with our partners - including the airlines and companies operating at QAIA - as well as the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Environment, CARC, Madaba and Al Jizah municipalities and various government and local entities, whom we sincerely thank for their steadfast support and ongoing cooperation.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for four years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. On the environmental front, in 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program - valid until the renewal date in 2025.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

