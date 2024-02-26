Airalo's app adds 31 new languages, now making it available in 53 languages

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Airalo, the world’s first and largest eSIM marketplace, is revolutionizing the way people connect internationally, serving as a travel essential to seamless communication across borders. Unlike traditional physical SIM cards, embedded SIM cards (eSIMs) are already integrated into devices, enabling users to remotely switch between mobile networks without needing to physically swap SIM cards. With about 10 million user base, Airalo has created the digital travel connectivity category by offering eSIM packages in over 200+ countries and regions, positioning itself at the forefront of reshaping the global connectivity landscape.

As eSIMs transition from futuristic concepts to present realities, industry projections anticipate a staggering 3.4 billion eSIM-enabled devices, making almost 60% of all smartphone unit sales eSIM-compatible by 2025.[1] Airalo's app, designed to eliminate traditional roaming hassles, empowers users and acts as a fully digital connectivity service for uninterrupted communication across borders. This includes features such as an ever-improving selection of text, call and data plans, effortless network switching, and more, ushering in a new era of global connectivity.

Not only does the adoption of eSIMs promise significant financial benefits, with an estimated 80% decrease in operator SIM card costs, but it also contributes to environmental sustainability. eSIMs offer a 46% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional plastic SIM cards[2].

In a leap towards global accessibility, Airalo has expanded its web and app to embrace 31 additional languages, bringing the total count to an impressive 53 supported languages. While Arabic has been one of the languages Airalo was launched in years ago, the new languages cover diverse alphabets, including varieties of the Latin alphabet, Cyrillic, Traditional Chinese, Urdu, Persian, and Armenian. Notably, the inclusion of Kurmanji, a rare Kurdish variety, establishes Airalo as pioneers in reaching the 15-20 million Kurmanji speakers in the Middle East. Among languages, Urdu (with 230 million speakers), Indonesian (with 200 million speakers), and Vietnamese (with 86 million speakers) are the top three most spoken globally. Collectively, these 31 newly added languages represent over 750 million speakers.

In a shared statement, Airalo’s co-founders, Ahmet Bahadir Ozdemir and Abraham Burak, mentioned, “Since we started in 2019, Airalo has grown globally and helped millions of users stay connected worldwide. We're happy and grateful to be the pioneers in the eSIM revolution, working towards a more connected future. Our goal is simple: provide affordable and accessible connectivity everywhere, enabling anyone to stay connected wherever they travel.”

More than just a marketplace, Airalo is a catalyst for change, transforming the way users connect with the world during their travels. As the eSIM industry grows globally, Airalo remains a steadfast leader, projected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global connectivity. Often ranked as one of the top apps in the travel category around the world, its commitment to innovation, affordability, and user-friendly solutions positions it as an undisputed leader within the dynamic and rapidly growing realm of eSIM technology.

About Airalo:

Airalo, founded in 2019 by Ahmet Bahadir Ozdemir and Abraham Burak, is the world's first and largest eSIM marketplace. The platform offers eSIM packages for 200+ countries and regions, enabling travelers to instantly connect to mobile networks at their destination. With millions of users and a global team spanning 55 countries, Airalo is revolutionizing global connectivity and empowering travelers worldwide.

To learn more about Airalo, please visit www.airalo.com.

For all media inquiries, contact:

Hanine El Massri | Stephanie Dafeta | Tala Labadi | Zainab Jimoh

Atteline

E-mail: airalo@atteline.com

[1] Measuring the importance of the eSIM in the mobile market

[2] The Environmental Benefits of switching to eSIM - 10T Tech