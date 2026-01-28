Johannesburg: As of January, Air France is teaming up with award-winning streaming service Apple TV to enhance its in-flight entertainment offer. Over 45 hours of original content including multiple global hit series are now available for all passengers on the airline’s long-haul flights. Customers can also enjoy free access to Apple TV directly via Air France’s new high-speed wifi portal, which is being progressively rolled out across the entire fleet.

A prestigious Apple TV catalogue on long-haul flights

On all its long-haul flights, Air France now offer exclusive access to a selection of Apple TV programs.

During their trip, customers can enjoy some of the most acclaimed original series of the moment, such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance. Series promoting French lifestyle, like Carême, are also available. Documentaries such as Prehistoric Planet and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, as well as children’s content including WondLa and The Snoopy Show, complete the catalogue.

The first three episodes of each series are featured in a dedicated channel within the in-flight entertainment system. They are accessible on each passenger’s individual screen, in French and English, with subtitles and accessibility options for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. In total, 45 hours of entertainment are available, with content renewed every two months.

Discover Apple TV via Air France’s high-speed wifi service, available soon on all flights

Air France also offers one week of free access to Apple TV content via its new high-speed wifi portal. This is an ideal way to enjoy the service on personal devices throughout the airline’s network, and to continue watching your favourite series after the flight.

This feature, currently available via the portal, will soon be enhanced with content by Air France and Apple TV to offer travellers a bespoke trial experience exclusively on board.

Air France is gradually rolling out its new high-speed wifi service, across its fleet, including regional aircraft. The service will be extended to all aircraft by the end of the year.

Over 1,500 hours of in-flight entertainment

On all long-haul flights, each passenger has access to a high-definition screen offering over 1,500 hours of on-demand entertainment. In the most recent cabins, the anti-glare screen, offering 4K quality, is equipped with a Bluetooth connection for connecting personal headphones or earphones. In addition, the airline is gradually rolling out a new touch-sensitive graphic interface on its 38,000 screens, available in 12 languages and allowing passengers to choose their programmes more easily.

Air France’s carefully selected entertainment offer caters to diverse tastes and cultures, and is available in the original version or dubbed into multiple languages. The airline dedicates 30% of its entertainment offer to French productions, showcasing French cinema through a selection of films and series.

In total, more than 310 films of all genres, from the most classic to the most recent, are on offer. Air France’s entertainment offer is further enhanced through exclusive partnerships (Canal+, Apple TV), providing a wide selection of series, reports, documentaries, music, podcasts, destination guides and children’s programmes. There’s also a section dedicated to well-being, where young and old alike can try their hand at meditation or chair yoga during their trip. Finally, an interactive map and an on-board camera allow users to follow the flight path and watch the take-off and landing from their seat.

