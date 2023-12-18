Sharjah, UAE: Air Arabia, the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has been honored ‘Budget Airline of the Year’ accolade at the 2023 edition of The Aviator Middle East Awards.

The Aviator Middle East Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of key players in the aviation sector across the region. The airline received the award following an extensive assessment to demonstrate exceptional customer service, operational efficiency, and innovative cost-saving measures. Air Arabia's success in securing the 'Budget Airline of the Year' award underscores its continuous dedication to providing affordable and high-quality travel experiences for passengers.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: " We are delighted and honored to receive the 'Budget Airline of the Year' award at The Aviator Middle East Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Air Arabia team in delivering exceptional value and service to our passengers. We remain committed to setting industry benchmarks and providing passengers with impeccable travel experiences.”

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of 72 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world, offering customers a value-added onboard experience. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of movies, TV series, music, and games directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices. In addition, Air Arabia offers “Air Rewards” an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Recognising the airline’s operational efficiency and effectiveness, the award follows the airline securing the ‘Low-cost Airline of the Year’ accolade at the 2023 Aviation Achievement Awards in addition to achieving first place in Airfinance Journal's prestigious annual ranking of the world's top 100 airlines for the fourth consecutive year.

For more information:

Press Office

Air Arabia PJSC

pressoffice@airarabia.com