Egypt: Air Arabia Egypt has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights from Cairo to Istanbul in Turkey starting from April 02, 2024.

The newly added route will connect Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and Cairo International Airport with a frequency of three weekly flights, providing travellers with convenient and affordable options to explore the charming city of Istanbul.

Schedule to Istanbul, effective April 02, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency E5 987 Cairo 11:10 Istanbul 14:25 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday E5 988 Istanbul 15:20 Cairo 16:30 Airbus 320 Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated: “We are glad to introduce our new non-stop flights from Cairo to Istanbul, marking another significant milestone for Air Arabia Egypt. This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing seamless travel options to our passengers.”

“The three weekly flights between Cairo International Airport and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport will not only strengthen connectivity but also cater to the growing demand for travel between the two cities,” added Al Ali.

Air Arabia Egypt continues to cater to its customers’ needs through expanding its route network to reach a total of 16 destinations from its two bases in Cairo and Alexandria after the addition of Istanbul, including Sharjah, Bergamo, Muscat, Bahrain, Dammam, Gassim, Amman, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, Aljouf, Hail, Abha, and Jizan.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.

Customers can now book their direct flights to Istanbul by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

