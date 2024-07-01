iEnergy is designed to deploy, integrate, and manage sophisticated exploration and production cloud applications

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Athens, Greece – AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion with innovative solutions for the Energy sector, and Halliburton’s Landmark (NYSE: HAL) today announced a partner agreement under which AIQ’s RoboWell autonomous well control (AWC) solution will be made available through Halliburton’s Landmark iEnergy hybrid cloud. This agreement marks a step in AIQ’s goal to expand the adoption of AI-enabled AWC tools to help optimize and increase production in the global upstream sector.

Landmark’s iEnergy® is designed to deploy, integrate, and manage sophisticated exploration and production (E&P) applications and connect assets in public or private cloud environments. RoboWell will now be included in the suite of solutions accessible via iEnergy and made available to customers worldwide.

Commenting on the agreement, AIQ CEO, Dr. Christopher Cooper said, "This collaboration will help progress our shared vision of how advanced AI solutions can transform the Energy industry globally. Collaborating with Halliburton is part of AIQ’s wider strategy to accelerate the availability of our transformative AI products globally to support the sector through autonomous and other AI-based innovations."

RoboWell is the first AI-supported advanced process control solution for gas lifted wells. It enables autonomous well operations to maximize production within specified conditions. The solution is already in commercial operation, helping achieve up to 30 percent optimization in gas lift consumption, and increased production of existing wells by up to 5 percent. RoboWell also supports 100 percent HSE culture and CO2 emission reduction, while it improves well stability through real-time data utilization.

"The combination of AIQ’s AI technology and Halliburton’s extensive industry expertise will help enable greater efficiency and maximize value for our customers’ assets," said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President, Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “This project exemplifies how Halliburton’s open architecture can help support enhanced efficiency, optimized operations, and drive future growth in the Oil and Gas industry."

This collaboration with Halliburton will help pave the way for the global deployment of RoboWell. Customers worldwide can now benefit from the combined expertise of AIQ and Halliburton to advance their success, and to ensure they remain competitive and innovative in a dynamic industry.

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector. To find out more, visit: https://aiqintelligence.ae/

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

