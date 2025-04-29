First property ideally placed close to Sharjah International Airport and University City to cater for growing demand

Operated by Arada Hospitality, 431-key hotel will welcome guests from October

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has officially launched Nest Hotel, the master developer’s first homegrown hospitality brand, which promises a vibrant and affordable experience with a blend of comfort, community and convenience. A midscale brand, Nest Hotel was launched during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, the leading travel and tourism exhibition taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April-1 May.

Managed by Arada Hospitality, the first Nest Hotel will be located at the AED35 billion Aljada megaproject in Sharjah and is the first completed property in Arada’s 1,031-key hotel and serviced apartment portfolio in the lifestyle community.

Set to open in October, Nest Hotel Aljada will welcome guests to 431 smart, design-led rooms across two buildings, and is ideally located adjacent to the Nest Campus student housing cluster, opposite Arada Central Business District, Sharjah’s new commercial hub, and five minutes’ walk from the Madar Mall, a family entertainment and retail complex.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Nest Hotel embodies Arada’s dedication to creating quality and value-driven destinations that put people first. We’re launching this hospitality brand to ensure a guest experience that fosters a sense of community and wellbeing, starting with Aljada, Sharjah’s most exciting urban destination.”

Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada, said: “Designed with insights from Nest Campus residents and the wider Aljada community, Nest Hotel is designed for travellers and visitors who expect more from their stay; more convenience, more energy and more connection to the surrounding districts. It’s a next-generation hotel that offers both comfort and relevance to the modern guest, right in the heart of a thriving community.”

“Smart hospitality is at the core of the Nest Hotel experience, encompassing features such as mobile check-in, digital room access, energy-efficient systems, coworking lounges, a guest pool, and all-day dining.”

Nest Hotel Aljada is strategically located just five minutes from Sharjah International Airport, offering direct access to key institutions and attractions including University City, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone. Easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and direct access to Al Dhaid Road also connects the hotel easily to other parts of Sharjah and the wider UAE.

Nest Hotel Aljada serves the growing demand from the MICE and leisure tourism sectors in Sharjah, with traffic from Sharjah International Airport growing by 11% in 2024 compared to the previous year to 17 million passengers. The hotel also meets demand from within the Aljada community itself, which recorded 8 million visitors last year. It is well-placed to service guests from Sharjah’s events and academic sectors, offering much-needed accommodation for visiting faculty, parents and professionals attending functions at the nearby Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area and featuring 25,000 homes in total, Aljada is a transformational destination for Sharjah. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan. The destination also contains several hotel and branded-residences locations, including Vida Aljada and The Address Aljada – which are owned by Arada and operated by Emaar Hospitality Group – and Rove Aljada, which is owned by Arada and jointly operated by Emaar Properties and Meraas.

The launch of Nest Hotel adds to Arada Hospitality’s existing portfolio of complementary brands, which includes Nest Campus as well as the fast-growing fitness operators Wellfit, FitnGlam, FITCODE and The Platform Studios; healthy F&B concepts Boost Juice, The Reformatory Lab and Hungry Wolves, popular food truck destination Zad and many more.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched eight record-breaking communities in the UAE, including Sharjah’s largest ever mixed-use community, Aljada, the forested megaproject Masaar, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah and W Residences at Dubai Harbour. Arada has also expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.