H World International highlights regional expansion plans across the Middle East, Africa, and India by 2028

Dubai, UAE, H World International, a leading global hospitality management group, is proud to commemorate the 95th anniversary of its flagship brand, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, a legacy rooted in culture, hospitality, and innovation. As part of this momentous occasion, the Group will showcase nearly a century of hospitality excellence at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, unveiling a dedicated booth that pays homage to the brand’s origins while celebrating its evolution into one of the world’s most recognised hotel names.

From its humble beginnings in Germany 95 years ago, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with timeless luxury, authentic experiences, and a deep connection to place. The brand continues to elevate every moment for its guests, blending cultural richness with modern curiosity.

“We are proud to celebrate 95 years of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, a brand that has stood the test of time,” said Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President and Head of Business Development of H World International for the Middle East, Africa, and India. “Our participation at ATM 2025 is more than a showcase; it is a celebration of our journey, experiencing the Steigenberger brand grow to a globally admired symbol of hospitality. As we look ahead, we are excited to continue our expansion across key growth markets, bringing the Steigenberger experience to even more guests across the Middle East, Africa, and India.”

As part of its regional growth strategy, H World International is targeting the opening of several new hotels across the Middle East, Africa, and India by 2028. The Group’s presence will grow across the UAE, Oman, and Egypt, with additional properties scheduled to launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The expansion reflects rising demand from both leisure and business travellers in the region, particularly from key source markets such as Germany, and China.

In Egypt, where the brand already operates 16 hotels and six Nile cruise ships, Steigenberger will further strengthen its presence with the highly anticipated opening of the new five-star luxury wellness retreat, Steigenberger Resort Saint Catherine, in Q4 2025. Set in the heart of the Sinai Peninsula, this sanctuary-inspired destination will offer a blend of wellness, heritage, and spiritual reflection, a retreat that redefines luxury against the backdrop of one of Egypt’s most sacred landscapes.

Other upcoming additions include the Steigenberger Resort Ayalora, Residence and Spa on the northwestern coast of the Red Sea and the Steigenberger Resort Lakeside Byoum – Fayoum. Together, these properties reaffirm H World International’s commitment to curating culturally rooted, immersive travel experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

As Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts celebrates 95 years of hospitality excellence in 2025, H World International invites partners, travellers, and stakeholders to honour its rich heritage while shaping the future together. With a focus on legacy, innovation, and immersive storytelling, H World International’s presence at ATM 2025 will serve as a dynamic tribute to a brand that continues to define the art of hospitality.

About H World International

H World International combines the strengths of seasoned brands with international hotel expertise. The company is represented in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, and is advancing expansion with a balanced blend of lease, management, and franchise hotels. Eight unique brands are united under the umbrella of H Rewards – the consumer-focused and simple booking platform and unique loyalty program with more than 270 million members worldwide. H World International is part of H World, one of the world’s largest and fastest growing hotel groups. Further information is available at int.hworld.com.

Steigenberger Icons are extraordinary hotels that combine unique historical value with modern concepts. At Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, guests enjoy an unforgettable and top-class hotel experience. Jaz in the City is a lifestyle brand concentrating on music: always in sync, lively, and unique. House of Beats supports local heroes and is an innovative brand with an uncompromising community approach. IntercityHotel is synonymous with flexible mobility and central locations and offers high standards for design and comfort. Maxx stands for what is most important in the mid-scale range of the market. Zleep Hotels offer Danish design, quality, and Scandinavian simplicity at an affordable price. Ji Hotel serves guests with a reserved eastern aesthetic, well-designed technology, and plenty of room for individuality. Book your stay at hrewards.com.