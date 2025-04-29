Istituto Marangoni Dubai welcomes a distinguished lineup of mentors for the 2024/2025 academic year, underlining its commitment to hands-on, innovative, and industry-driven education. This year’s mentorship program brings together internationally acclaimed designer Ross Lovegrove, fashion entrepreneurs Julius and Victor Juul of HELIOT EMIL, luxury fashion pioneer Ingie Chalhoub, and fashion director Luca Finotti.

Roberto La Iacona, Institution Director at Istituto Marangoni Dubai, said: “At Istituto Marangoni Dubai, we believe that learning from industry leaders is essential in preparing students for their future career. Our mentorship program connects students with internationally recognized professionals, providing them with first-hand insight, real-world projects, and invaluable industry expertise. By bringing global creative leaders to the region, we continue to bridge academia and industry, ensuring our students are equipped with the skills, vision, and connections to thrive in their future careers.”

Ross Lovegrove, one of the world’s most forward-thinking designers, has his work showcased in permanent collections at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Design Museum in London. Recognized by the Centre Pompidou as emblematic of the transition from the 20th to the 21st century, Lovegrove’s design philosophy bridges technology, sustainability, and aesthetics. He will mentor students in Interior Design, focusing on luxury hospitality, wellbeing, and retail spaces.

For over four decades, Ingie Chalhoub has played a pivotal role in shaping the luxury fashion landscape in the Middle East. As the founder and President of Etoile Group, she has introduced some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands to the region, establishing herself as a leading industry figure. She will mentor students in the Professional Course in Fashion Entrepreneurship and the MA in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management, providing her expertise in navigating the evolving luxury market.

Luca Finotti, recognized by Forbes as 'The Film Director Behind Fashion’s Viral Videos,' is a creative and film director known for his dynamic fashion films. He has collaborated with top brands including Nike, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Moschino, and Adidas, as well as publications such as Vogue, Dazed & Confused, and i-D Magazine. With a background in Marketing and Economics from Bocconi University and film studies at the New York Film Academy, Luca Finotti merges powerful visuals with strategic trend research to create highly shareable content. His work features global icons like Lady Gaga, Jeremy Scott, Gigi Hadid, Monica Bellucci and many others."

Julius and Victor Juul co-founded the ready-to-wear unisex fashion label HELIOT EMIL in 2017, quickly turning it into a force in contemporary fashion. Julius, whose early clients spanned Michael Kors, Alexander Wang, Nike, and Adidas, among many others, leads the brand’s creative vision, while Victor drives its global expansion, securing retail partnerships in over 150 stores worldwide. They will mentor students across Fashion Design, Fashion Management, Fashion Product Management, and Fragrance & Cosmetics, offering insight into building a brand with global resonance.

Following in the footsteps of previous Istituto Marangoni Dubai mentors, including Giulio Cappellini and Sara Sozzani Maino (2022/2023) and Dimore Studioand Sabina Mandelli (2023/2024), this year’s mentors will continue to shape the next generation of creative talent. With a global employability rate of 91% and a ranking among the world’s top 100 universities for art and design (QS Rankings), Istituto Marangoni remains at the forefront of fashion and design education, equipping students with the tools to define the industry’s future.