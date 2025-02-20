Red Hat continues to build upon its long-standing collaborations with major IT players to help customers implement and extend AI innovation across hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) and Red Hat OpenShift AI now offer a supported, optimised experience with a wide range of GPU-enabled hardware and software offerings from NVIDIA, Lenovo, Dell, Microsoft, AWS, Intel and others.

Artificial intelligence (AI) model training requires optimized hardware and powerful computation capabilities. AI platforms must also support a broad choice of accelerated compute architectures and GPUs. Customers can get more from RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI by extending it with other integrated services and products announced in the last eight months:

RHEL AI on Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 servers

RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge

RHEL AI support for AMD Instinct Accelerators

RHEL AI on Microsoft Azure

RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI on AWS

Red Hat OpenShift AI with Intel Gaudi AI and Intel Xeon and Core processors

Red Hat OpenShift with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

The Cloud is Hybrid. So is AI.

For 30 years, open source has been a driving force behind innovation. Red Hat has played a key role in this evolution, first with enterprise-grade Linux (RHEL) in the 2000s and later with Red Hat OpenShift for containers and Kubernetes. Today, Red Hat continues this journey with AI in the hybrid cloud.

AI models often need to run as close to an organization’s data as possible to reduce latency and improve efficiency. This requires models to be supported wherever needed, from the datacenter to public clouds to the edge. AI platforms must be able to stretch across all of these footprints, seamlessly and without integration challenges. AI is the ultimate hybrid workload.

