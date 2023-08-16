Muscat: Substantiating its mission to create an unrivalled ability to meet customer needs, ahlibank continues to offer its popular home loan MyHome offer at competitive pricing, with interest rates starting from 4.5% per annum. Integrated with flexible repayment features, the loan promises customers a hassle-free experience, alongside convenient options and smooth processing service.

Customers planning on home improvement works, renovations or new constructions can avail the easy loan offer that is in sync with industry best practices, ensuring not only quick turnaround time, but also exemplary service that guarantees smooth banking experience for all customers. As per the loan scheme, customers of the Bank can avail a maximum of OMR 350,000 for a loan tenor of up to 25 years;

Highlighting the significance of the loan offer, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of retail distribution at ahlibank, said, “We have tailored this financial solution to meet our customers’ immediate housing requirements, many of whom need a buffer to fulfill their dream home. We want to convey a sense of reassurance, as our key objective is to instill a culture of savings and educate people to spend their money wisely, especially when it comes to projects and tasks that are of priority for themselves and their families. We also want to assure all our existing and new customers that the process itself is seamless, with flexible repayment options - when we say hassle-free, we mean peace of mind.”

ahlibank's MyHome loan plan is all about reaching out to customers with aspirations of bringing their dream home to fruition. With loans of up to OMR 350,000, and comfortable monthly premiums, realizing that dream is a breeze, whether the project is for construction, rebuilding, renovating or refurbishing. ahlibank will continue to enhance customers’ banking experience through its portfolio of innovative products and services.