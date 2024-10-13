Muscat. Honoring October as the month of breast cancer awareness, ahlibank recently held a dedicated initiative aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer among its female employees. The event was held at ahlibank’s head office in Wattaya.

Breast cancer is a significant health concern worldwide, being one of the most prevalent conditions affecting women. In Oman, the Oman Cancer Association (OCA) and local charity organizations observe October annually as Global Pink Ribbon Month, conducting a range of activities and programs aimed at spreading awareness about this disease. ahlibank is keen to support such matters that impact the broader community, and has participated this year under the slogan: ‘Support, Strength and Solidarity – together we make a difference’.

As part of the month of awareness, several events were held to promote early detection, self-examinations, and prevention of breast cancer. ahlibank collaborated with medical professionals to conduct live mammogram testing in a truck provided by OCA at the Bank’s premises where employees were able to do live testing. ahlibank believes this to be a collective effort, in that it is a shared responsibility to engage with employees and raise awareness on the matter. Moreover, a cancer survivor took to the stage and shared her story on how she overcame cancer, thus providing those present a look into the soulful journey of one who was able to recover from the disease.

Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, highlighted the bank's dedication to raising awareness about critical issues like cancer, in which she stated, “ahlibank holds cancer awareness of high import. The wellbeing of our employees is key, as we ensure them maintaining their best state of health by conducting periodic check-ups. In doing so, we foster a supportive work environment, one that enhances the strength and bonds amongst the employees of ahlibank.”

ahlibank is keen to launch several awareness programs every year, such as cancer awareness programs, reinforcing its commitment to CSR initiatives that support the well-being of its people and the greater community.