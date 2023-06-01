Muscat: In line with its efforts to provide its customers with a holistic and rewarding experience, ahlibank has announced its partnership with Oman Oil Marketing Company (Oman Oil) to offer exciting cash rewards to its credit card holders.

The exciting reward program will run for five days every month for three months, giving credit card holders the opportunity to enjoy 20% cashback when refueling at any Oman Oil Fuel Station.

Commenting on the promotion, Muneer Al Balushi – AGM- Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “Through this offer, we aim to enrich our customers' day-to-day lives by providing a comprehensive and rewarding experience. By offering cashback on refueling at Oman Oil Fuel Stations, we demonstrate our commitment to providing the best for our valued customers. This initiative is aligned with our customer-centric approach and further strengthens our dedication to growing alongside them.”

“We aim to meet the demands and growing needs of our customers. And, with this offer to credit card holders, we will fulfill such endeavors. Through innovative and diverse reward programs, we will pave our way and continue our path towards excellence and growth,” he added.

By leading the way in the fast-growing and competitive market, this cashback campaign reflects ahlibank’s continuous efforts to offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, through modern technological and innovative means across all of Oman. The Bank offers top-class retail, commercial, and investment banking solutions that align with its vision of being a vibrant and thriving center of banking.