Muscat: Against the backdrop of Oman’s sustained economic momentum and ongoing diversification efforts, ahlibank has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, marking another phase of purposeful growth and strategic progress. Reflecting the resilience of the national economy, the bank further cemented its standing in the capital markets while advancing customer-centric innovation with agility. Through its expanding digital ecosystem and initiatives designed to empower SMEs and nurture national talent, ahlibank continues to contribute meaningfully to Oman Vision 2040, further reinforcing its role as a trusted ‘Partner in Excellence’.

For the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, ahlibank maintained strong momentum across all key performance indicators, underscoring the strength of its business model and the disciplined execution of its strategic priorities. Net loans, advances, and financing grew by 13.8% to OMR 3,292.7 million, reflecting continued credit expansion supported by prudent risk management. Total assets rose by 14.6% to OMR 3,975.4 million, driven by strong demand across both retail and corporate segments. Customer deposits increased by 17.0% to OMR 3,127.6 million, demonstrating sustained customer confidence and ahlibank’s solid market positioning. During the same period, operating income advanced 11.9% to OMR 86.87 million, supported by healthy revenue diversification and consistent business activity, while operating expenses increased by 15.4% to OMR 38.15 million, reflecting continued investments in technology, digital infrastructure, and human capital development. Net profit stood at OMR 32.47 million, up 5.3% year-on-year, highlighting the bank’s ability to balance growth with stability and deliver enduring value for shareholders.

Commenting on the bank’s success, Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, CEO of ahlibank, stated, “ahlibank’s journey continues to be defined by purposeful growth and a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation’s progress. As we navigate an evolving financial landscape, our focus remains on creating enduring value through innovation that anticipates customer needs, partnerships that strengthen our market presence, and investments that empower people and businesses alike. Each milestone we achieve reaffirms our belief that sustainable success stems from vision, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to serve with excellence.”

Reinforcing this positive trajectory, the third quarter also marked a series of strategic milestones that reinforce ahlibank’s market leadership and forward-looking approach. The successful completion of the oversubscribed rights issue stands as a testament to strong investor confidence in the bank’s growth strategy and prudent governance framework. This capital enhancement provides greater financial flexibility and positions the bank to pursue new opportunities that support national development objectives. With a fortified balance sheet, ahlibank is well-placed to expand its financing portfolio across key sectors driving Oman’s diversification.

In parallel, ahlibank remains steadfast in advancing its digital transformation journey with a focus on innovation, scalability, and superior customer experience. The bank’s expanding suite of digital solutions—ranging from mobile banking enhancements to instant card issuance and digital corporate solutions—reflects its commitment to providing seamless, secure, and inclusive financial services. The growing adoption of these digital channels highlights customers’ trust in ahlibank’s ability to blend technology with personalized service, delivering convenience while maintaining the highest standards of reliability. By investing in robust digital infrastructure, the bank is not only meeting current needs but also laying the groundwork for future advancements in data intelligence, analytics, and AI-driven financial services.

Leveraging these digital strides, ahlibank continues to strengthen its customer-centric focus, transforming innovation into meaningful value. Through strategic collaborations, lifestyle-driven offerings, and tailored reward programs, the bank enhances engagement, deepens loyalty, and reinforces its reputation for service excellence across all segments.

Beyond its focus on digital innovation and customer experience, ahlibank’s commitment to responsible growth and sustainable impact remains a defining feature of its operations. In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, the bank has continued to advance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) agenda across all business areas embedding sustainability principles into operations, risk management, and decision-making processes. The completion of its solar-powered car park reflects this commitment, marking tangible progress toward operational efficiency and supporting the nation’s broader Net Zero aspirations.

In addition, the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives continue to create meaningful impact within the community. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood, ahlibank extended essential household assistance to women from underprivileged families, reinforcing its belief in empowerment through compassion. Furthermore, its Back-to-School 2025 initiative supported more than 2,000 children with educational materials, underscoring the bank’s conviction that lasting social progress begins with access to opportunity.

Further strengthening its industry standing, ahlibank received multiple recognitions at the 15th Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards, including ‘Best Performing Company – Large Cap’ for the seventh consecutive year and ‘Excellence in Innovation & Digital Banking’. These accolades reaffirm the bank’s consistent delivery of strong financial results, its leadership in technological progress, and its dedication to transformation and service excellence.

As it moves into the final quarter of 2025, ahlibank remains firmly oriented toward the future focusing on innovation, resilience, and value creation. With solid fundamentals and an adaptive mindset, the bank is well-poised to seize new opportunities, advance sustainable finance, and contribute to Oman’s evolving economic landscape. Guided by a progressive outlook, ahlibank continues to shape the next chapter of modern banking through purpose, performance, and foresight.