Muscat: In line with its unwavering commitment to social responsibility, ahlibank, through its "ahli Cares" team, has taken a significant step by providing school supplies and uniforms to 2,000 orphaned and underprivileged students across various regions of the Sultanate. This initiative, conducted in an exclusive collaboration with Al Rahma Association, aims to support these students as they prepare for the new academic year, reinforcing the bank's dedication to community welfare and educational equity.

ahlibank strives to make a positive impact on the community it serves. In pursuit of this goal, the bank has exclusively collaborated with Al Rahma Association to enhance its support for charitable organizations and strengthen volunteer efforts within the community. The first phase of the initiative involves the participation of the "ahli Cares" team in distributing vouchers to students through ahlibank branches, with the aim of motivating the bank’s employees and encouraging the values of giving and contribution.

Commenting on the initiative, Jumana Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, “At ahlibank we believe in serving the community, as it is part of our commitment and fundamental values as a leading banking institution in the Sultanate of Oman. This dedication is exemplified in our ‘ahli cares’ team’s enthusiasm in furthering our greater social responsibility goals. We go beyond banking, as we recognize the importance of education in nurturing the capabilities of the youth. The future generation has the potential to lead impactful lives, and build legacies of their own. Therefore, we believe in providing the necessary tools for them to have equal educational opportunities and succeed academically.

She added, “This initiative is an investment in the future, grounded in our belief that education is the cornerstone of a child's development. We are proud to have been instrumental in empowering the youth, securing for them a brighter future filled with an abundance of prosperity and success.”

Through its social responsibility initiatives, ahlibank consistently strives to enhance the lives of individuals and families in local communities. The "ahli Cares" team has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to supporting charitable initiatives, continuously providing the necessary support to meet the needs of various segments of society. Through these efforts, the team has made a tangible impact on the lives of many individuals, underscoring the bank's dedication to improving the well-being of individuals and their families and driving positive change in the community.