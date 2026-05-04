Abu Dhabi, UAE – Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, is highlighting its growing contribution to the UAE’s food security agenda and its advanced commercial capabilities during its participation in Make it in the Emirates (MIIE) 2026, the nation’s flagship industrial platform.

With deep roots in the UAE and an expanding regional presence, Agthia plays a critical role in supporting the availability, movement, and reliability of essential food and beverage products across the country. The Group’s UAE operations are powered by 13 factories, more than 60 warehouses, over 30 own stores, and a daily fleet movement of more than 950 vehicles, enabling Agthia to move over 10,000 tons of food and water every day. This scale is further supported by more than 1.3 million tons of storage capacity, giving the Group the flexibility, resilience, and readiness required to serve customers, consumers, and communities consistently across changing market conditions.

Salmeen Al Ameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: “Agthia’s strength in the UAE is built on scale, trust, and disciplined execution across our operations and commercial capabilities. Our participation in Make it in the Emirates reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s food security and industrial ambitions. Every day, we ensure the reliable availability of essential food and beverage products through a fully integrated network spanning production, logistics, and route-to-market. This strong UAE platform underpins our regional growth as we continue to strengthen resilience and deliver long-term value.”

Agthia’s UAE portfolio brings together some of the country’s most trusted and essential brands, including Al Ain Water, the UAE’s number one water brand; Grand Mills, the UAE’s number one flour brand; and Agrivita, the UAE’s number one animal feed brand. Together, these brands play a meaningful role in everyday life, from hydration and household consumption to food production, agriculture, and livestock support. As a strategic partner in the UAE’s food security ecosystem, Agthia’s integrated platform connects production, sourcing, storage, logistics, retail, and customer reach, creating a resilient model designed to support national priorities and long-term regional growth.

The Group’s wider portfolio also includes leading regional brands such as Nabil Foods, Jordan’s number one meat brand, and Atyab, Egypt’s number one meat brand, alongside Abu Auf, Egypt’s leading coffee and specialty retail brand, with more than 500 retail outlets.

Agthia’s capabilities continue to serve as a strong foundation for the Group’s wider ambitions, enabling it to expand across categories, support regional demand, and deliver long-term value for stakeholders. Through continued investment in operational excellence, brand strength, innovation, and supply chain resilience, Agthia remains well positioned to help shape the future of food and beverage in the UAE and beyond.

About Agthia

Agthia Group PJSC is a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered food and beverage company and part of ADQ. With a diversified portfolio of more than 20 trusted brands across Water & Food, Snacks, Protein & Frozen, and Agri-Business, the Group operates across seven countries and serves consumers in over 60 markets worldwide. With a workforce exceeding 12,000 employees, Agthia combines scale, strong operational capabilities, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value across the food and beverage value chain.

For Media / Communications, please email: corpcoms@agthia.com

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