Abu Dhabi, UAE: Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA:UH; or the “Group”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, underscoring continued progress on strengthening its core, streamlining operations, and building the foundation for sustainable value creation.



Reflecting Agthia’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and focus on sustainable value creation, the Board of Directors has recommended an interim cash dividend of 10.31 fils per share for H1 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the next general assembly meeting. This decision highlights the Board of Directors’ confidence in the underlying business performance.



Agthia reported Q2 2025 revenue of AED 1.14 billion, up 5.9% year-on-year. First-half Group revenue reached AED 2.42 billion, with Underlying EBITDA at AED 280.1 million and Underlying Net Profit at AED 96.3 million. Profitability was impacted by the ongoing repositioning of the dates business, softness in the Protein & Frozen segment, and higher input costs for cocoa and coffee.



Agthia continued to demonstrate solid performance in Q2 2025. The Water & Food segment recorded its thirteenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with H1 revenues up 15.3% year-on-year, driven by strong consumer demand, robust brand equity, and the integration of Riviere Mineral Water Desalination & Filling Factory LLC (“Riviere”). Agri-Business delivered its eighth consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth, with margins expanding to 17.6% during Q2 2025, supported by strong feed and flour volumes and disciplined execution. The Snacking segment maintained topline momentum, growing 5.0% year-on-year in Q2, led by Abu Auf’s strong performance in Egypt. The Protein & Frozen segment posted softer revenues, impacted mainly by a slower performance in Egypt. Profitability was affected by input cost pressures and the ongoing scale-up of the new Saudi facility.



Agthia continued to advance its innovation, digital, and ESG priorities as part of its long-term value creation strategy. Innovation contributed AED 83.3 million to Group growth in H1 2025, supported by notable launches across segments. On the digital front, platform enhancements improved customer experience and drove stronger e-commerce performance. As part of its ongoing commitment to ESG, Agthia was named Sustainable Brand Owner of the Year 2025 in recognition of its leadership in recyclable packaging and continued community engagement through initiatives like the “Million Pieces of Bread” campaign.



Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, commented: “Our first-half results reflect the continued strength of the Water & Food and Agri-Business, extending their multi-quarter growth trajectories – which are clear indicators of our operational resilience and execution strength. While we have been experiencing pressures in select segments, we are taking targeted initiatives to enhance Agthia’s competitive foundation, reinforcing a more agile, disciplined, and future-ready organization that is well-positioned to deliver sustainable value to stakeholders.”



The Group remains committed to its strategy, supported by a resilient and diversified portfolio, operational discipline, and a clear commitment to sustainable value creation.



The financial results are available at www.agthia.com and on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (www.adx.ae).