Dubai, UAE - After establishing itself as the GCC's most trusted agricultural trade platform for the past 17 years, AgraME (Agra Middle East), the Middle East's longest-running agriculture, animal, and aquaculture farming exhibition, announces its rebranding as GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST. This strategic integration of its services into one unified platform alongside GROWTECH. ANTALYA and GROWTECH. JAKARTA elevates the event's mission to connect agricultural innovators across continents.

Commenting on the strategic vision behind the rebrand, Ahmed Khalil, Portfolio Director, said: "The evolution to GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST represents the natural next step in our journey to serve the agricultural community. We're not changing who we are; we're amplifying our impact by connecting our region's producers with the best innovations from around the world. Our 17-year legacy of trust and results remains the foundation, but now we're building something even more powerful: a truly global platform for agricultural advancement that serves the unique needs of the Middle East while opening doors to international markets and partnerships.

This growth is fully aligned with our One Informa commitment: one unified vision, one global standard, and one integrated ecosystem that strengthens every event across our portfolio.

With GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST, we’re scaling not just agriculture, but all three core pillars of the food production ecosystem: Agriculture, Animal Health, and Aquaculture, ensuring each sector gains the visibility, expertise, and global collaboration it deserves."

The formal partnership was celebrated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at the GROWTECH. ANTALYA 2025, which took place on 19 November 2025 at the ANFAŞ Expo Center in Türkiye.

The integration capitalizes on GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST (Formerly AgraME’s) deep understanding of GCC market dynamics and established relationships with regional governments and agricultural authorities, combined with GROWTECH. ANTALYA's expertise in greenhouse technologies, plant breeding, and sustainable farming innovations. These exhibitions together have attracted over 40,000 agricultural professionals annually and facilitated millions of dollars in trade agreements.

GROWTECH. ANTALYA has established itself as the world's largest greenhouse technologies trade fair, consistently breaking attendance and participation records. The 2024 edition brought together 684 exhibitors from 31 countries, with 39,575 agricultural professionals, with international visitors making 42% of the total attendance. The 2025 edition is expected to host over 700 exhibitors from 36 countries and welcome more than 40,000 visitors.

While GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST (Formerly AgraME) has built exceptional expertise in agriculture, horticulture, animal, and aquaculture sectors, addressing the unique livestock and aquatic farming needs of the GCC region, the integration with GROWTECH. dramatically expands the product portfolio. The unified platform will now offer a complete 360-degree view of agricultural technology, incorporating greenhouse systems, irrigation innovations, seed development, plant nutrition, and precision agriculture solutions that have made GROWTECH. ANTALYA famous worldwide.

The inaugural edition of GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST under its new brand identity will take place on September 8-10, 2026, in Dubai, UAE. The three-day format offers ample opportunity for meaningful business discussions, product demonstrations, and knowledge exchange.

Engin Er, Exhibition Director, GROWTECH. ANTALYA and JAKARTA said: "We are pleased to introduce the GROWTECH. brand to the Middle East, a region with tremendous potential for agricultural innovation and growth. The integration allows us to extend our mission of connecting agricultural professionals to new markets. We look forward to contributing our expertise in greenhouse technologies, sustainable practices, and startup innovation to create exciting opportunities for the GCC agricultural community and beyond.”

The transformation of AgraME into GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of agricultural technology exchange in the GCC region. By uniting proven regional expertise with established global exhibition leadership, this partnership creates unprecedented opportunities for agricultural professionals, technology providers, investors, and policymakers to collaborate on solutions that address food security, sustainability, and economic development challenges facing the Middle East and the world.

For more information, visit the GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST website for exhibitor opportunities, visitor registration, and updates on conference programming.

About GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST:

GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST (Formerly Agra Middle East) is the Middle East's longest-running AgraTech exhibition and conference, attracting companies in the Crop Farming, Animal Farming and Health, Aquaculture, and AgraTech industries from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and globally. The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with key players, market the latest innovations, and inspire industry peers. GROWTECH. MIDDLE EAST is under the parent company Informa Connect and includes zones dedicated to AquaME, and HortiME. For more information, please visit the website.