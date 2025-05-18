Q1 2025 (Million KD) Q1 2024 (Million KD) Variance (%) Revenue 389.0 336.3 +15.7% Net Revenue 247.4 222.4 +11.2% EBITDA 67.6 69.2 -2.4% EBIT 40.6 46.0 -11.7% Net Profit for equity holders 11.6 18.7 -38.0% EPS (fils) 4.65 7.5 -38.0%

Numbers above are rounded.

KUWAIT – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, today reported Q1 2025 net income of KD 11.6 million, equivalent to 4.65 fils per share. EBITDA stood at KD 67.6 million on revenue of KD 389 million.

Note Q1 2025 figures are not comparable to Q1 2024 due to distribution of 49% shares in Agility Global as in-kind dividends that occurred in May 2024.

Performance update

Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan said: “We are pleased to report that the year has started on a positive note from an operational perspective. While market conditions remained somewhat challenging, our operating entities continued to demonstrate good organic growth. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and the commitment of our teams across the business.”

Agility KSCP’s performance in the first quarter was primarily driven by Agility Global PLC, which reported an EBIT of USD 92 million and revenue of USD 1,143 million in Q1 2025. These results were supported by strong contributions from its three largest businesses: Menzies, Tristar, and Agility Logistics Parks (ALP). Financial performance for Agility Global in the period was impacted by higher depreciation and interest expenses associated with ongoing investments to support future growth.

“Other businesses in Kuwait remain committed to executing their growth strategies while actively pursuing opportunities to enhance value and returns for shareholders,” Sultan said. “GCS remained focused on driving operational efficiency and growth, while MRC achieved a significant milestone by securing the contract to develop and operate a Metal Reclamation Facility (MRF) for KNPC and KIPIC refineries — an important addition to our industrial services portfolio."

He added: "We’re also pleased with the steady progress at ALP Kuwait’s S2/South Village project, a strategic commercial and logistics hub designed to serve the growing needs of Sabah Al-Ahmad City. The project is advancing as planned, with first deliveries scheduled for 2025."

Recap of Agility Q1 2025 Financial Performance

Agility’s net profit was KD 11.6 million and EPS was 4.65 fils.

Agility’s EBIT stood at KD 40.6 million and EBITDA KD 67.6 million.

Agility’s revenue increased 16% to KD 389 million and net revenue increased 11%.

Agility enjoys a healthy balance sheet with KD 4.2 billion in assets.

Agility reported an operating cash flow of KD 56 million for the first quarter of 2025.

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure, and innovation with +59,000 employees across six continents. Listed in Kuwait and Dubai, Agility specializes in growing and scaling operating businesses. Agility’s portfolio of companies include the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); and a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (Agility Logistics Parks). Other Agility companies offer customs digitization services, remote-site infrastructure services, defense and government services, ecommerce-enablement and digital logistics, and waste management and recycling. Agility invests in supply chain innovation, sustainability, and resilience, and has minority holdings in a portfolio of listed and non-listed companies.

