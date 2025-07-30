Agentforce for Partner Community engages 120,000 monthly users

Agentforce frees Salesforce partners to accelerate customer AI rollouts

UAE - The rapid rise of agentic AI introduces an immense $6 trillion digital labor opportunity set to reshape and benefit the global technology ecosystem, including Salesforce partners and System Integrators (SIs). But it also presents challenges like complex infrastructure and data silos that leave many potential adopters unsure of how to begin or scale AI effectively.

With their ability to identify and develop specific use cases for tailored and effective AI solutions, partners are a critical part of the front line of helping customers accelerate agent adoption and implementation.

To support these vital implementations, Salesforce is investing in its partner ecosystem with innovative tools and resources. The latest investment includes Agentforce for Partner Community, an AI agent embedded in ‌Salesforce’s Partner Community experience that provides 24/7 conversational support grounded in technical and program knowledge.

Boosting partner efficiency with conversational AI

Launched in late March 2025, Agentforce for Partner Community elevates Salesforce’s service for partners of all sizes, allowing them to benefit from:

Self-service access to information: The AI agent provides quick answers to common questions from Partner Community visitors, reducing the need to log cases and saving time searching for information.

The AI agent provides quick answers to common questions from Partner Community visitors, reducing the need to log cases and saving time searching for information. Tailored responses based on partner record: Because Agentforce is grounded in CRM data on Data Cloud, the agent will be able to provide instant insights, including personalized responses based on partner program level, scorecard data, benefits, certifications, and tiering — eliminating guesswork and saving time.

Because Agentforce is grounded in CRM data on Data Cloud, the agent will be able to provide instant insights, including personalized responses based on partner program level, scorecard data, benefits, certifications, and tiering — eliminating guesswork and saving time. Automation of Trial Org requests: Partners can easily initiate Trial Org extensions by asking the AI agent: “Can I extend a Trial Org?” The AI agent will then gather the required information to determine eligibility, create a case, and complete the action to extend the Trial Org. This feature improves accuracy in handling requests and delivers quicker resolution times.

Salesforce as “customer zero”

Agentforce for Partner Community reflects Salesforce’s broader “customer zero” approach — using its own products at scale to test, improve, and prove value before taking them to market.

Salesforce first deployed Agentforce on its own Salesforce Help and Salesforce.com sites to provide 24/7 AI-powered support. Since launching in October of 2024, the platform has handled over 1 million customer conversations, resolving more than 84% of questions autonomously. This has significantly reduced costly human escalations and improved response times.

Salesforce’s internal use of Agentforce goes far beyond customer support. The company now uses agents to nurture sales leads at scale, deliver tailored training and career recommendations for employees, generate millions of lines of code to increase developer productivity, and automate routine communications within Slack workflows, all while continuously capturing learnings to improve agent performance and user experience.

By using Agentforce across its business, Salesforce gains firsthand insights to refine the platform and set the standard for what great looks like in the era of digital labor.

Differentiated AI-driven partner experience drives real-world impact

In the three months since Agentforce for Partner Community’s launch, more than 19,000 requests have been handled, averaging 1,400 conversations per week. In total, 120,000 monthly Partner Community users are engaging with the platform.

Natasa Marinkovic, Vice President of Marketing and Alliances at Atrium.ai, highlighted how the agent reduces Atrium.ai’s information search time by approximately 75% and allows her team to focus more on the customer experience.

“Agentforce for Partner Community has been transformational in terms of how we engage with Salesforce, one of our primary partners,” she said. “This is not a capability that we have across our other partnerships in the ecosystem right now.”

Lynne Feeney, Director of Salesforce Partnership and Strategic Alliances at Wilco Source, a CitiusTech company, said, “Agentforce for Partner Community is a very helpful tool and I use the agent as my first point of reference for information.”

Driving agentic success together

As Salesforce continues to launch partner-focused innovations like the newly expanded AgentExchange, partners will continue to receive resources and tools that enable them to help customers rapidly realize the full value of Agentforce implementations.

Phil Samenuk, Salesforce’s SVP of Global Alliances & Channels and Outsourcing Service Providers, said, “Our partners are essential in helping CIOs and business leaders define AI strategies, assess organizational readiness, and create phased roadmaps for adoption. Agentforce for Partner Community is a critical part of Salesforce’s broader vision to help partners lead in agentic AI adoption and delivery.”

With training, workshops, an Agentforce Partner Guidebook, AI certifications, and opportunities to build their own agents, over 272,000 consultants working for Salesforce partners have completed AI certifications, and these consultants have built over 18,000 agents. Salesforce consulting partners have also launched new services tailored to help customers navigate agentic transformation with Agentforce.

“As companies increasingly turn to AI agents, the partnership ecosystem is crucial,” continued Samenuk. “Through resources like Agentforce for Partner Community, Salesforce and its partners together are uniquely positioned to meet rising demands for digital labor and drive the next era of agent-first businesses.”

Middle East perspective

Mukesh Kumar, Regional VP of Alliances and Channels at Salesforce Middle East, said: “Agentforce for Partner Community is a game changer for partners in the Middle East. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, plus the wider GCC and Egypt, are investing heavily in AI and are committed to becoming global leaders in the technology, with public and private sector organizations following their lead to stay ahead of the curve. Partners play a key role in this by helping customers identify AI use cases and then deploy the technology effectively. Agentforce for Partner Community is empowering partners in the Middle East with the information and tools they need to blaze a trail - enabling them to deliver the services customers require to win with agentic AI and digital labor.”

More information: