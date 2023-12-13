Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG PCS Switchgear, part of Al Ghurair Investment (AGI), one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has won the prestigious Sword of Honour from the internationally esteemed British Safety Council. This achievement marks the second time a company within the Group’s Engineering cluster has received this esteemed recognition, following AG Engineering's previous win.

The company was one of 115 organisations worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour, awarded to companies which have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work. The accomplishment underscores AG PCS Switchgear's commitment to rigorous safety protocols and practices across all facets of its operations, exhibiting proactive leadership commitment and employee engagement in safety initiatives.

Commenting on the award, Jacob John, CEO of AG PCS Switchgear, said: “We are delighted and privileged to receive this award from the British Safety Council. This recognition underscores our relentless ‘pursuit of better’ when it comes to managing health and safety risks, reflecting our dedication to fostering a secure and thriving work environment for our employees and the collective effort of every individual within our organisation.”

The award was received by Tamal Kumar Ray, Senior Vice President – QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety and Environment) at AG PCS, who remarked: “AG PCS is honoured to be acknowledged among global leaders dedicated to championing health and safety within our industry. These accolades push us to continuously raise the bar and ensure the best working environment for our employees while maintaining the highest service standards for our clients."

In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, an organisation has to achieve the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit scheme. The qualification period for this is between 1 August 2022 and 31 July 2023. The organisation has also demonstrated to an independent panel of experts that it has achieved excellence in its health and safety management throughout the business – from the shop floor to the boardroom.

Earlier this year, AG PCS successfully completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council, under which it consistently demonstrated a resolute commitment towards upholding exceptional performance in safety standards during a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes, and practices. As a result of this diligent evaluation, AG PCS Switchgear has proudly secured a five-star rating - an accolade that mirrors its embodiment of industry best practices in the realm of health and safety.

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of British Safety Council, said: “On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate AG PCS Switchgear on achieving the highest standards of its health and safety management. These awards recognise the commitment, dedication and absolute professionalism undertaken. We are proud to support your organisation in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success.”

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, added: “I would like to congratulate AG PCS Switchgear and its staff on this award, in tribute to their commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy.”

About the awards

The 2023 awards mark the 44th consecutive year in which British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management excellence and the eleventh year of awarding the Globe of Honour for excellence in environmental management. For the first time, the new Shield of Honour has also been awarded by British Safety Council for wellbeing excellence.

The winners achieved the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s independent Five Star health and safety and/or environmental management and/or wellbeing audits in the period 1 August 2022 to 31 July 2023 in the UK. They also demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel that they had a proven track record and culture of best practice for excellence in health and safety or environmental management that runs throughout the business, from the shop floor to the boardroom.

About British Safety Council

British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.

Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

We are a registered charity (Charity No. 1097271 and OSCR No. SC037998). As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for numerous sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice in the UK and overseas. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, qualifications, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

British Safety Council’s networks:

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

For more information please visit: https://www.al-ghurair.com/en

