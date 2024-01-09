Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG Engineering and Power Contracting (AGEPC), part of the construction and services sector of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, won three awards at the esteemed Climate Control Middle East 2023 awards, in recognition of the company’s continued commitment to delivering the highest levels of service excellence and innovation.

Organised by CPI Industry’s flagship publication Climate Control Middle East, the annual awards celebrate the best of the heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) industry and is well-recognised both regionally and globally. AGEPC was awarded across three categories: MEP Contractor of the Year (large projects >100m) - for the second consecutive year; District Cooling Contractor of the Year; Dominic Desouza Award for Innovation.

Commenting on the wins, Jacob John, CEO, AG Engineering and Power Contracting, said: “We are thrilled to win at these esteemed awards and see them as a testament to our pioneering implementations on projects that redefine industry standards. We extend our sincere gratitude to Climate Control Middle East for acknowledging our efforts, and for recognising our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, whilst upholding the highest standards of QHSSE, along with our continuous pursuit towards innovation and sustainability in engineering deliverables."

Within the “District Cooling Contractor of the Year” award category, AGEPC displayed unmatched proficiency in executing several DCPs across the UAE, as a turnkey contractor. AGEPC executed these fast-track projects in a timely manner along with implementation of technological advancements of the cooling industry, with a focus on reducing carbon wastage by saving on energy consumption.

Meanwhile, the company’s work on various Data Centre projects earned it the “MEP Contractor of the Year (large projects >100m)” award for the second consecutive year. Here, AGEPC leveraged innovative AI enabled engineering practices and utilised machine learning to harvest data and optimise operational efficiencies.

The penchant for innovation also earned AGEPC the most coveted “Dominic De Souza Award for Innovation”, amidst stiff competition from various industry giants. This award was based on various innovative solutions that were pursued and successfully implemented into the projects.

AGEPC has successfully delivered several leading turnkey infrastructure development contracts in the region, spanning sectors including aviation, energy, climate-smart farming, process Industries, on & off-shore, etc., by providing state-of-the-art engineering solutions.

About AG Engineering and Power Contracting

AG Engineering and Power Contracting (AGEPC) LLC is a specialised building services and infrastructure projects company operating in the UAE construction sector. The organisation was established by Al Ghurair Investment in 2017, through the restructuring of one of the largest construction conglomerates with five decades of experience in the Middle East.

AGEPC has accredited engineers in-house with varied experiences and offers solutions, particularly involving complicated MEP deliverables along with turnkey developments of Data Centres and District Cooling Plants.

AGEPC operates and maintains robust quality, health, safety, security, mental wellbeing, and environmental management systems, aligned with the globally recognised EFQM model for Business Excellence. The pivotal point of strength at AGEPC is its leadership team, who are highly qualified, broadly experienced, and strongly established in the industry.

For more information, please visit: http://www.agengineeringme.com

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility, and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

For more information please visit: https://www.al-ghurair.com/en

