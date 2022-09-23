Kuwait: AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East, opened five new Café & Bake Shops in Kuwait. AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment firm, have collaborated to offer an innovative and unique experience for coffee lovers in Kuwait.

The opening event was attended by H.E. Aliya Mawani, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Kuwait, executives from Tim Hortons and AG Café, partners from the private and government sectors, and the media. The new Tim Hortons Café & Bake Shop introduced distinctive and comfortable interiors and a welcoming environment inspired by the brand’s Canadian origins specifically tailored to serve all coffee lovers in Kuwait. In terms of products, the coffee shop offers its iconic beverages such as the smooth and creamy 'French Vanilla' and its creamy blended frozen coffee, the 'Iced Capp®' along with made-to-order food and freshly baked pastries like the delicious bite-sized morsels of traditional donuts, the 'Timbits®’.

AG Café has recognized Kuwait as a dynamic and essential market to introduce the Tim Hortons experience which has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests worldwide with its more than 55 years of coffee experience. The company aims to quickly expand and open several additional restaurants across the country. Additionally, AG Café is looking to build a great team of ambitious, warm & welcoming individuals looking to be a part of this iconic story and are excited to create dozens of career opportunities across the country.

Kuwait is considered one of the fastest-growing coffee markets in the region, and coffee for Kuwaitis is perceived as an artisanal product rather than just an energy boost. For that, local guests seek freshly brewed and high-quality coffee and food to kickstart their day, and this experience is what Tim Hortons offers to its guests every day.

H.E. Aliya Mawani, Ambassador of Canada to the State of Kuwait, stated: “I am very excited that Tim Hortons is opening in Kuwait. Tim’s – as it’s affectionately known in Canada – is an iconic Canadian coffee brand that our friends in Kuwait will now be able to taste and enjoy here at home. I’m pleased to be able to support Tim Hortons in their launch and future expansion, as this is yet another example of the strong and deepening ties between Canada and Kuwait.”

Thiago Santelmo, EMEA President at RBI, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Tim Hortons to Kuwait, a country known for taking its coffee and beverages very seriously. The team here has gone to great lengths to ensure our offerings always meet our local guests’ expectations."

Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of AG Café, stated that: “The Kuwaiti people share a lavish taste when it comes to food & beverages. We are delighted to be bringing the authentic Tim Hortons experience to this unique market.”

Almekkawi added: “As the master franchisee, we seek to quickly expand throughout Kuwait to serve guests who are looking for a comfortable and quiet place to relax and meet with others, while enjoying high-quality coffee, beverages and food.”

Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest coffee chain, and started its international expansion in 2011 with the UAE’s first Café & Bake Shop opening in Dubai by the iconic retail group Apparel. Since then, global expansion has become an increasing priority for the brand across many countries. Over recent years the brand has introduced its well-loved offerings to guests beyond Canada and the United States. Currently Tim Hortons has over 5,100 restaurants across 14 countries and regions, including the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand and the Philippines. Today, under AG Café, the brand has expanded in the GCC and reached currently 235 locations, and recently opened its first restaurant in India.