Cairo - Aladdin Super App, the leading Egyptian tech solutions and services provider, has announced the launch of the first new digital franchise model in Egypt.

The franchise provides more than two million job opportunities and more than 100,000 micro-projects within 3 years. Additionally, the platform provides more than 100 diverse services.

In press statement, the company revealed starting granting it the right to franchise the Aladdin Super App, the digital franchise for young people and investors in Egypt. The new franchise realises young man’s dream of owning an application that provides smart transport services, delivery services, e-commerce, or other things in his city or region without the need to provide huge investments or previous experiences.

The company stated that it had received more than 20,000 requests to obtain the right of franchise, in return for EGP 100,000.

The company is currently studying offers for approval, noting that it offers several types and models of franchises that allow young people to obtain a digital franchise for one of the services in their region, without the need for huge sums to obtain such applications that provide this type of service.

Aladdin noted, “As an Egyptian company, we decided to invest in qualifying young people and entrepreneurs to practice their technological work through smart and specific tech-based models and templates to help them manage this type of projects, without the need for previous experiences, while providing all kinds of technical, marketing and logistical support, and continuous training for them. "

Aladdin Super App elaborated that digital franchise model is a new concept in light of tremendous technological development and rapid growth of projects that depend on information technology in Egypt and the world.

The company indicated that the volume of digital payments in Egypt exceeds $9.7bn, in addition to the fact that food delivery market in Egypt is estimated at approximately $3bn. Meanwhile, the size of the ride-hailing market in Egypt has reached $2.2bn and is expected to reach $3bn by 2025. Besides, the volume of e-commerce market in Egypt has recently reached $30bn, adding, "The rapid growth of these sectors in light of the global economic deterioration is an indication of the need to move towards more investments in these projects, and to provide all kinds of support and facilities for them."

"Projects based on information technology are the biggest and fastest growing candidate in the coming years. Accordingly, we have taken digital franchise model so that it can compete with the international companies operating in these fields in Egypt by supporting our franchise network, which is spreading in all cities and governorates of Egypt,” the company disclosed.

Aladdin Super App is the first multi-service application in the Middle East made by Egyptian hands, as well as the company’s digital franchise model is a 100% Egyptian model. Besides, it is the first of its kind in Egypt and the world.

The company is currently preparing its future plans for expansions inside and outside Egypt in the next three years.

Furthermore, it provides a model for cooperation and integration with all companies, applications and projects to reduce costs incurred by companies, whether technological, marketing or logistical costs. Moreover, work through a single digital platform that can compete with international companies in Egypt, and move towards the African and Arab foreign markets, the company concluded.