Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), in partnership with Samsung Gulf Electronics, has introduced Samsung Pay to Oman, marking a significant milestone in the Sultanate's digital transformation journey. As the region's leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, AFS is once again demonstrating its commitment to driving innovation and enhancing customer experiences.

This partnership between Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Samsung Gulf Electronics to introduce Samsung Pay in Oman combines AFS's regional expertise in digital payment solutions with Samsung's innovative technology to provide Omani consumers with a secure and convenient contactless payment option. The collaboration strengthens AFS's position in the Omani market and expands Samsung Pay's reach while benefitting Omani consumers with enhanced convenience and security in their daily transactions. This development aligns with the Central Bank of Oman's recent guidelines for banks and payment providers to offer card tokenization services. Moreover, the partnership represents a significant step in Oman's digital transformation journey, enhancing the country's financial ecosystem and promoting the adoption of advanced digital payment methods.

Ajmal Basheer, AFS Head of Processing, commented: "This milestone strengthens our partnerships with Omani banks while fostering innovation and competitiveness. By supporting Samsung Pay adoption, AFS is proudly contributing to Oman's economic growth and regulatory objectives, making transactions more efficient and inclusive. We're committed to driving these advancements, ensuring our clients and the financial community benefit from modern solutions that meet their evolving needs."

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with AFS to bring Samsung Pay to Oman. This launch aligns perfectly with our mission to make everyday life easier through innovative technology. By offering Omani consumers a secure, convenient, and contactless payment solution, we're not just transforming transactions – we're enhancing the overall shopping experience. This partnership with AFS marks an exciting step forward in digital payments for the region."

Samsung Pay adheres to global payment security standards and regulations, ensuring bank compliance and reducing compliance risks and potential penalties. The platform's features, such as tokenization and biometric authentication, enhance transaction security while offering users a convenient way to pay with their mobile phones.

This regional banking breakthrough reaffirms AFS's commitment to the Omani market and its dedication to supporting banks and regulators in achieving payment digitization goals. By spearheading the adoption of Samsung Pay, AFS is playing a crucial role in promoting digital transactions and advancing the financial ecosystem in Oman.

